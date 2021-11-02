7th annual Meyers Gear Swap set for Sunday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —The 7th annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the Westgate Center parking lot adjacent to the Divided Sky.
Looking for some quality winter gear or maybe some camping equipment, or if you have equipment to sell, show up in the parking lot between 8-9:30 a.m. to register. There is a $1 per item fee to register for the swap. Organizers ask that equipment not be more than five years old.
Merchandise not sold can be picked up between 2-3 p.m.. Unclaimed items will be donated. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the Meyers Community Foundation. Donations are always accepted as well.
The MCF is a nonprofit dedicated to improving life in Meyers through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events like the annual holiday tree lighting and the OMG Fun Run.
For more information about the swap, contact Brian Levy at 530-545-9941 or René Brejc at 530-545-0340.
For more information about the Meyers Community Foundation, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org.
