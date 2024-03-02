7th Annual Tahoe Brewfest returns to Ski Run Blvd. on Aug. 24, 2024

2023 Brewfest

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Beer, kombucha, ciders and spirits will be flowing at the 7th Annual Tahoe Brewfest, Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Returning to the heart of South Lake Tahoe on Ski Run Blvd, this year’s event will bring together beer lovers from all over the world to ‘cheers’ to a brew-tiful day.

Attendees will enjoy four blocks of over 40 breweries, vendors, fooderies, entertainment, and music. VIPs start their day with endless sampling at 11am and have access to Cold Water Brewery’s 21+ VIP Chill Zone with more beer, food, live music, and double the VIP trailer restrooms as last year. General Admission entry is at 1pm, giving ticket holders access to four hours of sampling. The event ends at 5pm, but the celebration still continues with after-parties that will be announced in the next coming months.

New this year we’ve partnered with Harveys Lake Tahoe to bring you the Ultimate VIP Package that includes 2 nights lodging, welcome party, special beer tastings, Peek Nightclub cover and transportation to and from Tahoe Brewfest.

2024 Breweries, Ciders, Kombucha, Spirits*: Bike Dog Brewing Co, Calicraft Brewing Co, Cold Water Brewery, Dust Bowl Brewing, Golden State Cider, Jackrabbit Brewing Co, Rod & Hammer Whiskey, Seismic Brewing Co, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Slo Brew, South Lake Brewing Co, South of North Brewing, Stateline Brewery, The Turn Bar + More to be announced! *Subject to change

Tickets are on sale now on http://www.tahoebrewfest.com .

Everyone who would like to take part in sampling must be 21 years or old. Anyone who chooses not to drink, or is under 21 years old, has the option to donate on the ticketing platform. 100% of the proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.