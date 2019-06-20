7th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival features bikes, brews and good times

Mountain bikers roll through the Corral Trail in Meyers. The South Shore community and its trails will be showcased during the fourth annual Meyers Mountain Bike Festival this weekend, Aug. 13-14.

Courtesy / TAMBA.org

If you go ... What: Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival When: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Where: Tahoe Paradise Park (1011 E. San Bernardino Ave., Meyers, Calif.) Tickets: Varies based on event Info: tahoemtbfestival.com

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend? If you answered bikes, brews and fun, then you are in freaking luck.

The seventh annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival in Meyers returns this weekend, and this year’s festival promises to be as big and eventful as ever.

As the event website states, the festival grew from a late night conversation between two locals who wanted to ride bikes all day and finish it all with a party at the Divided Sky. Fast forward, and that dream has grown into a full fledged two-day festival complete with fun rides, demos, live music, food and local brews.

And the best part of the whole weekend: the festival is one of the major fundraisers for the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA), a local nonprofit that builds, maintains and advocates for multi-use trails in Tahoe while providing education to all trail users. Talk about a win-win.

This year’s festival is making some adjustments thanks to the monster winter we all just experienced.

Due to the remaining snowpack and flooding in some spots, Saturday’s Tahoe Triple Crown Ride is being replaced with a new route that’s been named the Iron Butterfly. The route boasts 4,100 feet of climbing, great singletrack descents, two well-equipped rest stops and plenty of butterflies, according to TAMBA.

Just like the previously planned Triple Crown, registration for the Iron Butterfly will take place Saturday morning at Tahoe Paradise Park, which also will be the site of the post-ride party.

If the Butterfly sounds like a bit too much, the festival is offering a new Intermediate Ride this year. The ride starts and ends at the Corral Parking area.

Sunday is demo day at the festival, with bikes from Whyte Bikes, IBIS, Norco, DemoWorx, Rocky Mountain and more available to try.

Head to tahoemtbfestival.com for more information and to register for the various events.