 7th annual Winter Wondergrass music festival entertains (Gallery)
7th annual Winter Wondergrass music festival entertains (Gallery)

Staff Report
  

Travel blogger Sydney Kendrick raises a glass with a happy "cheers" just before Sicard Hollow comes on stage.
Photo by: Hannah Pence

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The 7th annual WinterWonderGrass multi-day bluegrass and roots music festival entertained guests from March 31 to April 2 at Palisades Tahoe.

Bubbles from the kid zone tent float wistfully through the air along with the music of AJ Lee and Blue Summit.
Photo by: Hannah Pence
Scott Stoughton plays the drums at WinterWonderGrass.
Photo by: Ben Fimlaid
Pride Weekend colors light up the stage during the nighttime line up at Winter Wondergrass 2023.
Photo by: Priya Hutner
GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King.
Photo by: Spencer Thomas, Enzo Photography
Neal Francis drummer keeps on jamming through a set.
Photo by: Spencer Thomas, Enzo Photography
Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose, a five-piece string band with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music.
Photo by: Hannah Pence
Bluegrass music lovers dressed up in cozy costumes to enjoy the epic live music of Winter Wondergrass 2023 at Palisades in North Lake Tahoe, California.
Photo by: Hannah Pence

Activities & Events
