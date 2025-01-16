$8.6 million awarded to Lake Tahoe Community College to support Tahoe basin’s first public safety training complex

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As devastating wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, the California Community Colleges (CCC) Board of Governors (Board) took action to address this growing crisis. On Tuesday, January 14, the Board unanimously approved the creation of a Fire and Forestry Pathways Demonstration Project (Project), allocating $15 million across 19 community colleges to expand workforce training. Of the $15 million allocation, Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) was awarded $8.6 million to provide leadership and technical assistance for the colleges in the Project and to support the construction of a new Tahoe Basin Public Safety Training Complex (TBPSTC).

“This Project will expand workforce education in fields that lead to high-wage and in-demand careers,” said CCC Chancellor Sonya Christian, “the Board of Governors’ action to approve this Project represents an important investment in California’s future emergency response capabilities and ensures the state is better equipped to prevent and respond to the increasing threats of climate change and wildfire.”

Tahoe Basin Public Safety Training Complex rendering. Provided / LTCC

The flagship LTCC Fire Academy, now in its 19th year, and the Forestry Education program launched in 2022, are examples of workforce programs that will benefit from the new Project and the future TBPSTC. Located on the LTCC campus, the multiuse facility will bolster the training of future public safety personnel while providing expanded professional training opportunities in forestry, fire, and emergency medical services.

This funding milestone represents years of collaboration, planning, and advocacy with the support of the Tahoe community, local fire chiefs, and state and regional stakeholders. It fulfills the final promise made under the 2014 local general obligation bond, Measure F, by combining $5.7 million from the bond with recently secured state and federal resources.

“The Public Safety Training Complex has been a vision for our community for more than a decade. By building this critical infrastructure, we can ensure future generations of safety personnel are well-trained. Providing a pipeline of qualified professionals to local and state agencies is critical in this era of living with wildfire. I’m excited that our promise to the community is about to become a reality. I’m also honored that LTCC has been selected to lead the California community college system in enhancing fire and forestry programs as part of this Project,” said Jeff DeFranco, Superintendent/President of LTCC.

A Vision Born from Measure F

The Public Safety Training Complex is the final major campus project funded by Measure F, passed with strong community support. Measure F was designed to improve LTCC’s campus infrastructure, by enhancing educational program facilities and transforming student learning environments. The bond has funded several key initiatives, including modernizing and upgrading campus classrooms and labs, implementing several important ADA enhancements throughout the campus, establishing an on-site Early Learning Center, and constructing the Tahoe Mobility Hub.

Through this $55 million bond, LTCC has successfully leveraged approximately $70 million from state and federal funds, the California capital outlay program, community partnerships, and private donations. This funding match brings the full investment in LTCC facilities made possible by the passage of Measure F to nearly $125 million.

LTCC Fire Academy Exams. Provided / LTCC

“When we secured Measure F, we made a promise to the community: every dollar invested in this bond would be matched by additional funding to maximize its impact,” said DeFranco. Measure F is rigorously transparent and has received regular and thorough oversight from the Citizens Oversight Committee. Nine consecutive years of clean third-party performance and financial audits underscore the college’s commitment to transparency and responsible management of community resources.

First-of-its-Kind Facility with Generational Impact

The Tahoe Basin Public Safety Training Complex will be the first of its kind in the region,

featuring state-of-the-art training resources such as:

A 100,000-square-foot outdoor training tarmac for simulating fire and rescue scenarios.

An advanced training tower for vertical rescue and fire suppression exercises.

A robust water delivery system designed for fire safety exercises.

7,000 square feet of secure storage for engines, equipment, and gear that supports forestry, firefighting, and wilderness programs.

A multi-disciplinary facility serving Fire Science, Wildland Fire, Forestry, Emergency Medical Services, and Wilderness Medicine and Search and Rescue programs.

“This facility will not only serve as a training ground for public safety professionals across the state but as a catalyst for economic growth and resilience in our region. It brings an essential resource to the Tahoe Basin, where we previously had to travel off-campus and outside the area for hands-on training,” said Brad Deeds, Dean of Workforce Development and Instruction.

Acknowledgments and Next Steps

LTCC extends its deepest gratitude to CCC Chancellor Sonya Christian and the Board of Governors for Tuesday’s action, along with the South Lake Tahoe community, local and state partners, and all stakeholders who made this important milestone possible.

Generous support for two Congressionally directed spending requests from the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and current U.S. Senator Alex Padilla funded the training tower and other specialized fire and forestry equipment. Key advocacy for LTCC’s forestry and fire programs was provided by Congressman Kevin Kiley and the City of South Lake Tahoe. Tahoe Fund, CAL FIRE, the California Tahoe Conservancy, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the El Dorado Community Foundation, and the Foundation for California Community College’s California Resilient Careers in Forestry program also played a crucial role in funding these LTCC programs.

The next steps for the TBPSTC include formalizing the CCC contract, finalizing architectural plans with stakeholders, and collaborating with local and state agencies such as the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Division of the State Architect, and Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board for permitting and plan approvals. Pre site preparations are scheduled to begin in fall 2025, with construction anticipated to start in May of 2026. The goal is to have the facility fully operational in early 2027.

The project’s success reflects the shared commitment to building a safer, stronger Tahoe Basin. A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned, and we look forward to bringing this vital resource to the region.

Visit ltcc.edu/pstc for more details and future updates.