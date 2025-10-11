8 Easy Ways to Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Before the tricks and spooks begin in observation of All Hallows’ Eve, take the time to prepare your home and pet for the safest and calmest experience possible.

The 8 tips below will help ensure a Happy and Safe Halloween for family pets.

Halloween: The 2nd leading holiday for missing pets

Ensure your pet’s tags are worn and both their tags and microchip are current in case they go missing. Take a moment to call your pet’s tag or microchip registry company to confirm your information is correct and they are still in business. A cautionary tale: In February of this year, the Texas-based company “Save this Life,” a microchip registry, abruptly closed, leaving pets unprotected as their owners’ information was no longer attached to the chip’s identifier number, impeding the quick reuniting of lost pets with their owners. (You can also use the AAHA’s free Microchip Registry Lookup tool to confirm your pet’s microchip is actively registered with a registry company.)

Keep Pets Secure and Safe

Keep pets away from the front door with secure baby gates, dog crates, or in an enclosed and quiet room to prevent them from escaping. To further support your pet’s calmness, consider adding the following tip.

Help Your Pet Relax

If your pet is anxious or stressed by trick-or-treaters, use a calming and pet-safe pheromone diffuser, spray, collar, topical application or chewable treats to address stress and help your dog or cat relax. Always consult with your veterinarian first and test these products before Halloween for the best results. Combine a safe, quiet space with these relaxing products for the best outcome for your pet.

Protect Black Cats

Sadly, black cats have long been associated with superstition, magic, witchcraft and bad luck (excluding the UK, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Asia!). So, if you have a black cat, keep them INSIDE before, during and after Halloween to keep them safe from any harm.

Candy and Sweets, Oh My!

Keep ALL candy and wrappers, chocolate, raisins and sweets containing xylitol, like gum and sugar-free candy, out of your pet’s reach.

Halloween Decorations

Keep lit candles and jack-o’-lanterns, glow sticks and dry ice where your pet cannot reach them to protect their overall well-being.

Do You Want Your Pet to Wear a Costume?

Give them plenty of time to get comfortable wearing it BEFORE Halloween. Make sure they can’t chew anything off, like string, ribbon, bows, buttons or dangling objects, inadvertently swallowing or choking on it. Also, make sure the costume is not restrictive around your pet’s neck, body or covers their eyes, nose or mouth. Always supervise your pet when they are wearing a costume to ensure their ultimate safety.

Numbers that Could Save Your Pet’s Life

Save these numbers in your phone, in the event of a pet emergency:

The Pet Poison Helpline: 855-764-7661 (A Fee Applies)

855-764-7661 (A Fee Applies) The ASPCA Poison Control: 888-426-4435 (A Fee May Apply)

Share these tips with family members, friends and even neighbors to keep our precious pets safe during Halloween!