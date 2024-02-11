8 things women should know about stress

Stress can be paradoxical. A certain amount of stress can motivate people to get things done. But having too much can cause a person to resist doing anything at all. The Cleveland Clinic says stress is the body’s response to daily events that occur in life. When stress becomes chronic, it can be negative and destructive, making it hard to adapt and cope.

Chronic stress is a concern for many women. The Office on Women’s Health says women are more likely than men to report symptoms of stress, including headaches and upset stomach. They’re also more likely to have mental health conditions that are exacerbated by stress, including anxiety and depression.

Learning the facts about stress can help women care for their mental well-being. Here are eight things to know.

Stress can manifest in emotional, cognitive or physical symptoms. Notable physical symptoms include muscle tension and headaches as well as fatigue and low energy. Emotional symptoms may include increased worry, mood swings or irritability. Stress can lead to unhealthy habits. Women have higher risk of overeating due to stress, and may become inactive or smoke to cope with stress, says the American Heart Association. Common causes of long-term stress include poverty and financial worries. Women in poverty who care for children or other family members may develop more severe stress, says the Office of Assistant Secretary for Health. Women respond to stress differently. Healthline indicates women have a higher percentage of perception of stress than men, and also are more apt to realize they must manage it. Seventy percent of women have tried to reduce stress over the past five years. Research reported on by the American Psychological Association says women are more likely to internalize stress, leading more readily to both physical and mental disorders. Men tend to be better at disassociating from stress. Women are more likely to cancel plans due to stress than men, despite realizing they could use more social support. Stress can disrupt hormonal balance in women, leading to menstrual irregularities. Stress can trigger increased pain sensitivity, making women more prone to tension headaches and migraine attacks.

Stress can take its toll on anyone, including women. Recognizing help is needed, setting measurable targets and being realistic about managing stress can help women feel better.