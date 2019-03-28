â€™80s band Tainted Love performs at Crystal Bay Casino Lake Tahoe

Bust out the big hair and neon jazzercise clothes â€” the '80s are coming to Tahoe.

San Francisco-based Tainted Love returns to the lake Saturday and this is one show fans of '80s music won't want to miss.

Tainted Love counts Bon Jovi, Journey, Pat Benetar, AC/DC, Heart, Whitesnake, J. Geils, Madonna, Blondie, Prince, Nena, the Go Go's, Cyndi Lauper, Van Halen, The Outfield, Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Eurythmics and a whole host of other acts among their influences.

The band is no stranger to Tahoe, having performed on both shores over the years â€” they were just on South Shore back in January.

Tainted Love's song list is about as deep as the lake and filled with classics such as "Billy Jean" by Michael Jackson, "Fight For Your Right" by the Beastie Boys, "You Spin Me Round" by Dead or Alive, "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell (of course) and many more.

The band consists of Brett, vocals; Jeremy "Juice B" Briggs, vocals; Steve, keys; Trey, drums; Chad, vocals and guitar; Jason, bass; and Jeff "El Jefe," guitar. You can learn more about them at taintedlove.com.

Tainted Love performs at Crystal Bay Casino at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 30.