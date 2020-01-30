80’s country band Sawyer Brown plays Saturday at Harrah’s

Nashville’s Sawyer Brown is bringing their 80’s country pop hits to Stateline this weekend.

If you go ... What: Sawyer Brown When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1 Where: South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (15 US-50, Stateline) Tickets: $46-135 Info: www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Sawyer Brown will be performing in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Sawyer Brown become popular with their songs like “Step That Step” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for you.”

Their latest album, “Travelin’ band,” was released in 2011.

Mark Miller is still the lead vocalist along with Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard on keys, Jim Scholten on bass, Joe Smyth on drums and their newest band member and lead guitarist, Shayne Hill.

Miller and Hubbard wrote several of the songs together.

Tickets range from $46-135 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe.