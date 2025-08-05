$85,000 for Tahoe non-profits from American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is inviting local non-profit organizations to apply for $85,000 in funding resulting from the 36th annual American Century Championship last month. Applications must be completed by Monday, Aug. 25 by 5 p.m. 2025 American Century Championship Donation Request Application

As part of the recent celebrity golf tournament, American Century Investments in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and NBC Sports, is committing funds to area non-profits with priorities based on impact and need regarding youth, environment and community service.

For financial support consideration, organizations must be in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., or in Douglas County, Nev. and meet 501(c)3 nonprofit guidelines. Each group is required to provide an outline of their mission, describe specifically how the donation will be used, and indicate how community impact will be measured. Only online applications will be accepted.

Checks will be presented to recipients at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, Sept, 11. Since 2009, donations exceeding $2.3 million have been distributed to more than 90 Tahoe area non-profits to assist 12,000+ individuals.

During this year’s event, NBC and American Century Investments continued an annual donation of $10,000 to support the South Tahoe Recreation & Aquatic Center. The initial commitment was made last year in honor of long-time participant Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, who both passed from cancer within five months in late 2023 and early 2024. (For information re: contributions: http://www.SouthTahoeParksFoundation.org .)

NBC also continued its Gene Upshaw Memorial Scholarship with the Lake Tahoe Community College awarding $10,000 to student Yuliana Rosales towards tuition at UC Davis. Yuli is the first person in her family to have graduated from high school and to attend college.

The tournament also provided $10,000 to the South Lake Tahoe Football Boosters for their ecological efforts during the tournament, raising 2025 local donations to $115,000.

The American Century Championship is conducted annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. The area’s largest annual special event featured more than 90 sports and entertainment celebrities in a 54-hole competition aired on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock. American Century Investments, the event’s title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports,theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8.5 million to local and national non-profits. For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .

The 37th annual American Century Championship is July 8-12, 2026. For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.visitlaketahoe.com .