9 arrested for seeking sex with minors in Stateline area

STATELINE, Nev. — Nine men were arrested over a two-day period last week in the Stateline area for various charges including trying to engage in sex with minors, authorities announced on Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) team conducted a human trafficking operation on Thursday and Friday, July 7-8.

According to a press release from DCSO, over the two-day operation, investigators arrested nine adult males who contacted undercover officers posing as underage minors for the purpose of engaging in sexual relations with the minors.

The adult males were charged with various charges including but not limited to; attempted sex trafficking of a child, attempted statutory sexual seduction, attempted child abuse involving sexual exploitation, soliciting a child for prostitution, attempted luring of a child, and one male was charged with resisting arrest.

An additional two adult males were cited and released for solicitation for prostitution of an adult.