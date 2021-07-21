$9,000 in ‘motion picture’ money found in El Dorado Hills trash can

About $9,000 of counterfeit money was found Thursday morning in an El Dorado Hills Town Center trash can, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The trash can was located in front of Selland’s Market. Bills were in denominations of $20, $50 and $100.

A photograph shared by the Sheriff’s Office shows piles of cash with “for motion picture purposes” stamped in the upper right corner of the bills.

Sheriff’s officials say they do not know who discarded the money or if it is in circulation.

Residents are asked to report counterfeit currency to EDSO dispatch at 530-621-6600.