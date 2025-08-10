A community effort: Thank you to all who make Sample the Sierra possible

Sample the Sierra has always been more than a food and wine festival—it’s a celebration of our region’s culture, flavor, and community spirit. As we prepare for this year’s event on Saturday, September 6, 2025, we want to take a moment to shine a light on the incredible people and partners who make it all possible.

This year, more than ever, we are filled with deep appreciation.

Due to a significant funding cut to the Tahoe Chamber this year, Sample the Sierra’s future was uncertain. Thanks to the unwavering support from our sponsors, participating vendors, and dedicated volunteers, the festival is not only still happening—it’s shaping up to be one of our most vibrant years yet.

Our Generous Sponsors

Our Presenting Sponsor, the South Shore Tourism Improvement District (TID), along with our Lead Sponsor Camelot Party Rentals, stepped in to provide vital support for the infrastructure and experience our guests love.

We’re also incredibly grateful for our key partners:

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, our Wine Glass Sponsor

Tahoe Cruises, our Plate Sponsor

Nomadix, our Napkin Sponsor—guests will receive a sustainable, keepsake mini towel to use throughout the festival

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, our Festival Bag Sponsor

Additional sponsors like South Tahoe Refuse and Folsom Times also joined our efforts, and together, these partnerships ensure every guest receives a commemorative festival bag filled with a branded tasting glass, a compostable plate, and their own Nomadix tiny towel.

These thoughtful touches not only reduce waste—they enhance the entire tasting experience and reflect our community’s commitment to sustainability.

Tantalizing Tastings from Our Vendors

We’re thrilled to feature over 40 food and beverage vendors from around the region. From savory samplings and vegan bites to decadent desserts, there’s a taste for every palate. Guests can look forward to:

Carefully curated food samplings—featuring everything from BBQ to vegetarian and gluten-free options

Artisan dessert offerings like cookies, cupcakes, and gelato

Sips from local wineries, craft breweries, and distilleries

Non-alcoholic beverages for all ages

The best part? Each food vendor is paired with a regional beverage partner, so your tasting experience is thoughtfully designed to showcase the flavor profiles of both.

image

Handcrafted Treasures at the Artisan Market

As every year, the festival expands beyond food and drink to celebrate the makers and artists that bring the Sierra region to life. Our Artisan Market will showcase a wide array of handcrafted goods—from fine art and jewelry to home décor, skincare products, and locally inspired gifts. It’s a perfect chance to discover one-of-a-kind pieces, support small businesses, and take home a tangible memory from the day. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone special, you’ll find something unique, thoughtful, and beautifully made.

Lodging Discounts for Festival Attendees

Traveling to South Lake Tahoe for the festival? Tahoe Chamber Members are offering exclusive discounted rates for Sample the Sierra attendees. Whether you’re looking for boutique luxury or a cozy mountain retreat, these participating properties are welcoming our guests with open arms:

Black Bear Lodge

The Landing Resort & Spa

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Tahoe Ridge Resort

The Coachmen Hotel

Explore all lodging details and book your stay at: https://samplethesierra.com/lodging/

A Standing Ovation for Our Volunteers

Behind every successful event is a group of people who show up early, stay late, and do it all with a smile. Our incredible volunteers make this festival flow—handling everything from festival set up to clean-up, and everything in between.

Many of these volunteers return year after year, and we’re especially proud of the local youth volunteers who step up to lend a hand. Each volunteer receives free admission in exchange for working at least 2 hours on the day of the festival or assisting with set-up the day before.

Want to join our volunteer team? Sign up here: https://signup.com/go/fGgJAAU

Join Us and Celebrate the Best of Tahoe

As the festival draws near, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to every supporter, sponsor, vendor, and volunteer who’s helping bring this year’s Sample the Sierra to life.

We invite you to experience the joy of local flavor, live music by The Imposters, artisan vendors, and the beautiful setting of Bijou Community Park in South Lake Tahoe.

Tickets are on sale now!

Don’t miss this beloved event filled with community, craftsmanship, and culinary adventure.

Purchase tickets at http://www.samplethesierra.com

Sample the Sierra Food & Wine Festival is happening on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Bijou Community Park, South Lake Tahoe, CA.