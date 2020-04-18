Publisher’s Perspective: A deep blue thank you (opinion)

Rob Galloway

Who are you thankful for during this time?

I’m sure if I asked that question to many of you, I’d get different answers. But, I’d likely get a lot of the same answers, too.

There’s no question our healthcare workers and first responders deserve a huge Lake Tahoe thank you. Many are grinding through shifts and putting in extra effort, all to make sure the community they serve is safe.

But, who are the others that also deserve those virtual hugs for keeping the rolling stone rolling? There’s no way I’m going to be able to capture everyone – there’s just too many of you doing great things – many of which go unnoticed to the greater community. For all you silent do-gooders, you deserve one big collective thank you.

Whether you’re a grocery, pharmacy, gas station or any other worker that has manned that front, I’m sure you’ve seen your fair share of complaints and attitudes, yet your continual presence to serve the greater community shouldn’t go unappreciated. Many people have shown their appreciation for these folks, but it probably never gets old to hear again: thank you.

Let us also not forget the drivers that keep these people stocked.

With park closures and restaurants closed across the nation, they have had to endure fewer opportunities for hot meals or even places to go to the rest room. A hearty wave when passing by doesn’t take much, but could go a long way.

When people are sheltered in space, it’s natural that we build up more trash (and recycling) that we normally would.

Our waste service workers continue to keep that line moving so that we can be our most effective while sitting at home.

Bank tellers, auto repair workers, restaurant employees, and utilities staff — you are all deemed as essential. You are all also much deserving of a thank you.

Even us as a local media company — we asked for support for local journalism and so many of you answered the bell to keep local journalism free. For that, I have the most sincere thank you to all of you.

And while I may not have called out your specific industry, or profession, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t deserve your own acknowledgement.

Just by simply acting accordingly, and doing your part to help us all get through this, here is a deep Tahoe blue thank you to all of you.

You all are the engine that makes it run and you all are the reason we’ll get through.

