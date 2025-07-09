A golfer’s paradise in the Sierra Nevada: Lake Tahoe Golf Course

Nestled in the heart of South Lake Tahoe’s Lake Valley State Recreation Area, Lake Tahoe Golf Course offers a harmonious blend of championship golf and breathtaking natural beauty. Designed by renowned architect William Bell, this 18-hole, par-71 course stretches 6,741 yards through a lush mountain meadow, providing a serene yet challenging experience for golfers of all skill levels.

As the only Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in South Lake Tahoe, the course is a testament to environmental stewardship. Golfers share the fairways with abundant waterfowl and mountain wildlife, while panoramic views of Mt. Tallac, Twin Peaks, and the summit of Heavenly Ski Resort enhance the immersive experience. The Upper Truckee River meanders through the course, influencing play on seven holes, with additional lakes and streams presenting strategic challenges on six others.

Beyond the greens, the course boasts a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse featuring a full-service restaurant and dining area with views of Mt. Tallac. The clubhouse also includes a full golf shop, a cocktail bar, and a snack bar with cart service on the course.

For those looking to improve their game, the course offers comprehensive instruction programs led by PGA professionals. The practice facility is equipped to help golfers refine their skills, ensuring that every visit contributes to personal growth on the course.

Lake Tahoe Golf Course is also a premier venue for events and weddings. The picturesque setting, combined with exceptional service and customizable event packages, makes it an ideal location for memorable gatherings.

During the off-season, the clubhouse transforms into a hub of activity with state-of-the-art sport simulators. These simulators offer virtual experiences of over 115 world-class golf courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, as well as other sports like soccer, hockey, and baseball, providing entertainment for the whole family.

Conveniently located along Highway 50 near Meyers, Lake Tahoe Golf Course is easily accessible for both locals and visitors. Whether you’re seeking a challenging round of golf, a venue for a special event, or a family-friendly activity during the winter months, Lake Tahoe Golf Course delivers an exceptional experience amidst the natural splendor of the Sierra Nevada.

Unique Amenities:

Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary

Par 71, 6,741-yard championship course

PGA-Certified Golf Lessons & Clinics

Driving Range + Full Practice Facility

Special Events & Wedding Space

Open Year-Round, Winter Sports Simulators

Learn more at LakeTahoeGC.com .