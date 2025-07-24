A Guide to Eco-minded Businesses that are Keeping Tahoe Blue

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. / Nev. – Whether it’s sipping a beer that benefits Tahoe or resting easy in a lodge that has kicked plastics to the curb, these businesses offer opportunities for you to join a collective effort to preserve, protect and “Keep Tahoe Blue.”

That slogan may be familiar to you. It’s from the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s iconic “Keep Tahoe Blue” stickers, adhered to countless water bottles or bumpers, perhaps your own.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe has been at the forefront in protecting and preserving Lake Tahoe since the organization’s formation in 1957. In one of its latest collaborative efforts, the League has partnered with like-minded businesses to compound Keep Tahoe Blue efforts with the creation of its Tahoe Blue Business Program. From practices that reduce carbon footprints or spread the word on responsible recreation to creative avenues of inspiring action, here are how these eco-minded Tahoe Blue—businesses are using their sphere of influence to benefit Lake Tahoe.

The Brewer’s Cabinet

This company is brewing up dollars and stewardship with their Tahoe Blonde ale, sealed in cans co-branded with the League to Save Lake Tahoe. In the dual “Can-Paign,” $1 of every six-pack and draft sold supports League efforts in preserving and protecting the lake. While sipping on that crisp and refreshing golden ale, partakers can learn how they can do their part in Keeping Tahoe Blue by reading the clever and catchy material on the can such as—”BEACH, PLEASE! I BELONG IN RECYCLING.” Look for sixpacks and drafts of the Tahoe Blonde at select providers in the Reno-Tahoe region this July.

Brewer’s Cabinet’s Tahoe Blonde supplies $1 from every sixpack and draft to the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Provided / Design on Edge.

The brewery’s sustainability practices don’t stop there. Owners offer spent grain to local farmers for free, keeping it out of the landfill. Sixpack caps are also spared from the landfill when customers return them for a future on another round. In doing so, customers earn a dollar discount on the next six-pack.

“Our local environment is not just a backdrop for our business, but an essential part of our identity and community.” – Michael Connolly, Owner of The Brewer’s Cabinet

Beach Retreat & Lodge

This south Tahoe lakeside lodge works all hours of the day cleaning up litter and maintaining their. They even employ a beach cleaning robot known as BEBOT. In what has turned into a popular Fourth of July tradition, the resort has stirred litter-gathering participation from beachgoers by offering beers to those of age. The only payment–a bag filled with trash.

BEBOT, the beach cleaning robot, on Beach Retreat & Lodge’s beach. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

Beach Retreat promotes Tahoe’s exceptional tap water, something every guest can get a taste of with the lodge’s refillable bottles and hydration stations. Guests won’t find single-use toiletries but instead, bulk dispensers along with environmentally friendly packaging for all take-out orders from the resort’s two restaurants.

The Beach Retreat is continuing their efforts this year by planting native plants in their landscaping that require less water on top of many other efforts to Keep Tahoe Blue.

“Our guests love knowing they are spending their hard-earned vacation money at a Blue Business that truly cares about the community and environment in which we are doing business.” – Daniel Evans, General Manager of Beach Retreat & Lodge

Arcade Belts

This Tahoe-based belt brand believes that developing products that are made for the long haul are ultimately the most sustainable solution. Arcade compounds that belief by using fibers made from recycled materials and waste sources for 95% of their belt line. Their mindset goes from their shelves to Tahoe shores by hosting an annual cleanup at Kings Beach in partnership with the League to Save Lake Tahoe. The event not only cleans up the beach, but also raises awareness and keeps the conversation about pollutants front and center. Both Arcade Belts and the League have memorialized their partnership with a Keep Tahoe Blue belt. Proceeds from the belt benefit the League. You can find the Tahoe Blue Belt at the League’s South Lake Tahoe retail store or online.

Arcade Belts is a Tahoe based belt company that uses recycled materials. Provided / Tristan Queen

“I believe running a business can be about much more than providing goods or services, a business can also be a force for good and a key driver in creating positive change.” – Tristan Queen, co-founder of Arcade Belts

Black Bear Lodge

This tucked-away south Tahoe escape offers serenity that isn’t clouded by plastics. Black Bear Lodge’s dedication to environmentally friendly practices will leave you with peace of mind as you enjoy your vacation. Sustainability isn’t a buzzword, it’s a mindset for the owners and operators that transcends into daily decisions such as sourcing products from eco-minded businesses and not supplying single-use plastic items. You can see the dedication in their refillable toiletry dispensers, upon request linen change, and sustainably farmed coffee, to name a few. In 2025, they are committing $1 from every room night sold to the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

The Black Bear Lodge in South Lake Tahoe ditched single-use plastic toiletries for refillable dispensers. Provided / Salt Haus

“The bottom line is that we live in a beautiful environment and understand that we have a huge responsibility to help take care of this special place.” – Rachel Carlson, owner of Black Bear Lodge

Tahoe National Brewing Co.

The saying at this north Lake Tahoe gastropub is “Drink Beer. Do Good Things.” They put their beer where their mouth is by brewing up beers for a cause and supporting organizations, including the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Owner David Renkert learned the importance of being mindful of resources after growing up on a farm. This influence is demonstrated in the pub’s scratch kitchen, repurposing ginger from the brewing process for garnishes, using compostable straws, never selling plastic water bottles, and using recycled fiber to-go cups. In addition, staff cleans up around the business throughout the year, encourages sustainable transportation, and spreads the word on social media about Keeping Tahoe Blue.

Tahoe National Brewing Co. in Tahoe City brews beers for causes. Provided / Mahallia Budds

“We want to be more than just a place to enjoy great food and beer—we want to create a space that inspires people to appreciate and care for the environment as much as we do.” – Jessie James, Events and Marketing Coordinator at Tahoe National Brewing Co.

OMNI Tahoe

This south Tahoe hot yoga and fitness hub cultivates wellness not just for studio guests with its wide range of classes, but for the greater Tahoe region with eco-conscious decisions, down to their use of bamboo toilet paper. Those at OMNI craft a transformative experience for the body, soul and environment with their plastic-free commitment, supporting local like-minded suppliers, encouraging sustainable transportation, and using natural, non-toxic cleaning solutions. OMNI stirs inspiration to carry on sustainable choices outside of the studio through education, including at their yoga festival. The team is leading by example with a Blue Crew that adopts and commits to cleaning a region of the environment in Lake Tahoe throughout the year.

OMNI is a hot yoga and fitness studio in South Tahoe that inspires sustainable living in daily operations and at its yoga festival. Provided / Gabrielle Pellegrino

“Sustainability is something we can easily incorporate into our everyday lives.” – Jess Broyles, Founder of OMNI Tahoe

Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works doesn’t just brew up fantastic beer with sustainability in mind, the owners built their business on it. Literally, they made bar table legs from the steel frames used to ship their fermenters, and that’s just one example. You can surround yourself with native drought-tolerant and pollinator-friendly plants in their beer garden while sipping a beer crafted with award-winning carbon dioxide-reducing methods. Don’t forget to order a meal from their locally sourced menu. Alibi further reduces its carbon footprint by selling beer within a 100-mile radius (most within 50). The beer is sealed within infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, made from recycled aluminum. You won’t find a single-use dish or utensil for in-house offerings and to-go containers are eco-friendly paper-based products, no plastics. It’s truly hard to fit all their sustainable efforts in one paragraph, but with two public houses complete with kitchens, there’s plenty of opportunity to experience it all with locations in Incline Village and Truckee.

Alibi Ale Works won a sustainability award for its innovative carbon dioxide reducing brewery practices. Provided / Jeff Freeman

“I believe strongly that private businesses that embrace a triple bottom line philosophy (people, planet, profit) will be most successful in the long-run.” – Kevin Drake, owner of Alibi Ale Works

Alpenglow Sports

This north Tahoe gear shop strives to keep its shipping footprint as small as possibly. To make this happen, the folks at Alpenglow reuse most boxes and packaging that incoming products arrive in, resulting in 90-95% of their online orders going out in recycled packaging. Their dedication is displayed with each box team members bring from home as well. They top it off with paper tape, rather than plastic, which required a bit of learning curve, but the team was determined to master.

Alpenglow Sports is a north Tahoe gear shop that reuses boxes to keep its shipping footprint as small as possible. Provided / Cooper Anderson

The team engages the community on topics of adventure, environment and social justice from interacting with every customer that walks through their door, to wide reaching events like their Winter Speaker Series and Mountainfilm Festival.

“We believe that all of the small things we do add up to create positive impacts, whether it’s saying ‘hi’ to everyone that walks in the door, filling up reusable water bottles for people that need it or working to recycle number 4 plastics” – Stef Pyatt, Events Manager at Alpenglow Sports

Tahoe Art Haus and Cinema

This independent one-screen theatre and drafthouse in Tahoe City curates a combination of major motion pictures as well as thought provoking independent and local films that spark conversation and inspire action. The owners don’t just leave it to the films they choose, but inspire action in their sustainability decisions. In their aim to be plastic free, they sell alternatives to plastic water bottles and encourage guests to bring their own cups or purchase their reusable cup. Those who opt for these reusable choices get $1 off wine and beer.

The Tahoe Art Haus is a one-screen theatre in Tahoe City that offers discounts on beer and wine when customers bring reusable cups. Provided / Melissa Siig

The cinema also offers free pre-movies ads to the League to Save Lake Tahoe and Protect our Winters and gives back to the community through donations and fundraising events.

“I believe in setting an example at the top, setting the standard. So, if we as the owners say we don’t want plastic, then that trickles down.” – Melissa Siig, Co-owner Tahoe Art Haus and Cinema

Upcycled Adventures

The folks at Truckee’s only dedicated gear consignment shop believe the best thing for our planet and Lake Tahoe is to repair, reuse and pass on the gear that already exists. It keeps those bikes, skis, and boards in circulation, out of the landfill, and ready for another lap. It doesn’t hurt the wallet either. Although sustainability is the core purpose, the shop goes the extra mile by using paper tie on tags instead of single-use plastic sales tags. The shop also has a convenient option to donate to the League to Save Lake Tahoe at checkout. With every jacket, camping or backpacking item Upcycled rehomes along with each checkout donation, their hope is to make the environmentally conscious choice the easy choice.

Upcycled Adventures adds to its sustainable model of reselling used adventure gear through offering customers an option donate to the League upong checkout. Provided / William Elbert

“Tahoe can’t speak for itself and the more we can do to protect it, the longer it will stay beautiful for generations to come.” – William Elbert, Owner of Upcycled Adventures

South Lake Brewing Co.

This brewing company participates in sustainable practices and volunteer cleanups, but what sets South Lake Brewing Co. apart is their events that not only keep Tahoe’s environment in mind, but also build community. These events have included turning old climbing ropes into dog leashes, film nights, local craft markets and Earth Day events. Within daily practices, the brewery donates spent grain to farmers, uses agave-based straws, sells reusable totes and water bottles, as well as composts food prep waste. The company has also replaced the grass at its brewery with less thirsty drought-resistant native species in addition to providing bike racks to encourage alternative transportation.

South Tahoe Brewing Company organizes events that benefit both the community and environment. Provided / Ryan Flinn

“Without keeping sustainability and the health of our planet at the forefront of our mission, neither great beer or great adventure is possible.” – Michal Hanson, Taproom Manager of South Lake Tahoe Brewing Co.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2025 edition of Tahoe Magazine.