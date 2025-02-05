‘A heartbeat poisoned by prejudice can only last so long’: Tahoe Heartbeat receives community backlash after social media storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The apparel brand Tahoe Heartbeat experienced significant community backlash after CEO Parker Alexander posted inflammatory comments on social media, deriding Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler’s letter addressing federal immigration policies. Now, over 20 organizations and businesses including the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Clean Up the Lake, and Raley’s, have decided to drop the brand in response.

Last Saturday, Alexander posted comments in response to Cutler’s letter posted in South Tahoe Now, where he referred to the school’s policy as “soft” and derided undocumented people as “illegals.” He wrote, “When illegals have children, in our school system, our systems inherently become less safe… We don’t owe these children anything. …[T]hese illegally bred children will grow up with the influence of their criminal parents.”

A composited screenshot of Parker Alexander’s comments, from Kelly Escobedo’s post. Provided

Kelly Escobedo, owner of Sessions Salon, responded to his comments before they were deleted. But, she told the Tribune, she felt like it was an issue she couldn’t be quiet about. Escobedo shared screenshots of the comments and said, “A heartbeat poisoned by prejudice can only last so long… As a mother of half-Mexican children, with immigrant family members, I refuse to stand by while someone dehumanizes them. I refuse to give my business, my respect, or my silence to anyone who spreads this kind of hate. And I call on my community to do the same.”

A screenshot of Kelly Escobedo’s Facebook post. Provided

Her post gained immediate traction, with social media posts showing people throwing away or burning their hats, calling for people to stop buying from Tahoe Heartbeat. Escobedo said she even received support from a teacher in east Los Angeles who saw the post and said that they stood with the South Lake Tahoe community.

Alexander initially responded with derision to the posts, saying, “You think posting on here can stop a multi million dollar company, you’re part of the problem. That’s called free speach [sic]” claiming that Tahoe Heartbeat had received $10,000 in sales after his comment.

A collection of social media posts showing the backlash towards Tahoe Heartbeat. Provided

However, community members from organizations like Lake Tahoe Community College, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, the Boys and Girls Club, and Barton Hospital had seen his posts. Others sent emails or requested that the merchandise be pulled from stores and that partnerships be terminated.

Barton Hospital had previously partnered with Tahoe Heartbeat on COVID masks in 2020, and some departments purchased sweatshirts with both the Barton and Tahoe Heartbeat logos in later years. Other than that, Barton has no official partnership with the company.

“After learning of the CEO’s remarks, we made the decision to remove all Heartbeat Brand merchandise from our store,” said Darcie Goodman Collins, CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe. “The League does not support hate, fear, and divisiveness. We believe and will always work toward a Tahoe for all.”

Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) said that they are aware of the recent online comments, and officially stated, “LTCC currently has no contracts with Tahoe Heartbeat and will halt future purchases from the company as the views expressed do not align with the College’s values.”

Jude Wood, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, said that they had a partnership which has finished now. She added, “We have strong values and we will be paying attention to them as we move forward with partnerships and looking for future partners.”

The Tahoe Knight Monsters front office team told the Tribune that they were aware of the social media comments and were reviewing the information on the matter.

Andrea Masavage of Harrahs/Harvey’s told the Tribune, “We have also pulled all Tahoe Heartbeat merchandise from our retail shops at Harrahs and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe after being made aware of these egregious comments. We will no longer be doing business with this company and do not want to be affiliated with Tahoe Heartbeat in any way.”

Other organizations that have dropped the brand include the Raley’s in South Shore, in Truckee, and Incline Village, Clean Up The Lake, Blue Zone Sports, Sidestreet Boutique, Fallen Leaf Lake Store, Sealed with a Kiss, Captain’s Corner, Village Toys, Sports LTD, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Safeway, J Boutique, Live at Lakeview, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Beanies and Bikinis, and Blue Pebbles.

The South Tahoe High School Booster Club, along with the South Tahoe Football Club and the South Tahoe American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) also dropped Tahoe Heartbeat. Escobedo told the Tribune that she’d heard the football team taped over the logo on their hats in protest.

While the original comments were only up for about 18 minutes, Alexander issued a statement on his Facebook, saying, “I am in no way racist, one of my top team members is undocumented and whom I love dearly… I’m sorry. I still love you all! Even Kelly [Escobedo], that’s my heart.”

He also wrote, “The internet is a crazy place, some people will take your statements and turn it into something completely out of context. The hate these people have ensued on me, my business, and my character is absolutely dispicable. [sic]”

The Tribune contacted Alexander, who sent an email with this statement, “Dear Tahoe Friends, Family, and Community: I want to apologize for my recent comments regarding immigration. This is a situation that affects many individuals and families, and while it’s a divisive issue, I recognize how my words were poorly articulated and hurtful. To all who have been offended including those who commented, I am listening and understand your displeasure and deeply regret how my insensitive message came across. Sincerely, Parker Alexander.”

Escobedo and others have also received online hate for their calls to halt people supporting the company. But, she says, it was refreshing to see the overall positive response from the community, and “how they stood up for values of equity and respect.”

“I don’t know that I did much besides sharing a post, and the community took it from there,” said Escobedo. “But you know, I believe we have to get back to the core values of embracing empathy, challenging biases, and standing up against hate. That’s the real heartbeat of Tahoe.”

Do you have thoughts on this topic? Tell us your opinion at https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/submissions/letter-to-the-editor/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.