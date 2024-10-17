A message from South Tahoe High School Principal Justin Zunino: Progress and future plans

South Tahoe High School (STHS) is excited to share its recent accomplishments and initiatives for the 2024-25 school year. With a strong start, the school highlights updates in student enrollment, academics, extracurriculars, and student support systems.

Enrollment and Demographics

STHS currently enrolls 1,120 Viking students, with demographics similar to the previous year: 48% Hispanic, 44% White, 3% Filipino, 1% Asian, and less than 1% each for African American, American Indian, and Pacific Islander students. A significant change for 2024-25 is the rise in parents’ self-reported education levels, from 37% to 52%.

Expanded Course Offerings

One of the most exciting developments for the 2024-25 year is the expansion of Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollment (DE) courses. STHS has added five new courses, bringing the total to eight AP courses, 16 DE courses, eight Honors courses, and one Pre-AP course. Looking ahead, the school plans to introduce a “Bilingual Tutors” course in 2025-26, allowing students to support their peers in core academic subjects. In the long term, STHS aims to provide students the opportunity to earn an Associate of Arts degree upon graduation by adding future DE offerings.

Additionally, STHS will launch the Viking Ambassadors course this spring, a Career Technical Education (CTE) initiative that focuses on developing communication techniques and counseling skills. Modeled after a successful initiative at a neighboring school, empowers students to offer socio-emotional support to their peers.

Academic Pathways and Support Systems

STHS is committed to increasing the number of students completing the CSU/UC A-G requirements or A-G college pathways by improving understanding of these requirements for both students and parents, while offering the necessary support to meet rigorous academic standards. The school is also expanding CTE offerings through new community partnerships, and providing hands-on learning experiences following capstone courses.

To support academic achievement, STHS has increased FLEX sessions to four times a week, offering additional time for academic support, enrichment, and time to study. STHS also continues to support homeless students by providing tailored resources.

The Wellness Center remains a vital resource in promoting student well-being, offering services that support the mental and emotional health of the student body.

Extracurricular and Athletic Programs

Outside the classroom, STHS excels in providing diverse extracurricular opportunities. The school boasts 23 active clubs, a variety of visual and performing arts programs, and 16 male and 17 female athletic teams. Extracurricular activities play a vital role in fostering students’ sense of identity and belonging while promoting engagement. A popular offering is a personalized workout program available before and after school, which many students take advantage of to stay active and fit.

Leadership and School Culture

STHS remains focused on cultivating a positive school culture and developing student leadership. The school aims to empower students by promoting values that contribute to a safe, connected, and high-achieving community. Consistent communication through newsletters, Viking Television, and social media keeps students, parents, and staff informed and engaged.

Professional Development and Continuous Improvement

Recognizing the importance of professional growth, STHS prioritizes ongoing learning for staff. Weekly Professional Learning Community sessions provide a space for staff to collaborate on refining teaching practices, creating assessments, and aligning learning outcomes. In some departments, teachers are now collaboratively reviewing student work regularly, leading to meaningful discussions around instruction.

Additional professional development opportunities, such as our annual district-wide Professional Development day and other collaborations with educational experts, are also provided to enhance staff skills, knowledge, and effectiveness.

High Reliability School Certification

In recognition of its ongoing efforts to create a safe, supportive, and collaborative school culture, STHS has achieved Level 1 certification from High Reliability Schools (HRS).

While this work is ongoing, collaborative discussions are in progress to create a shared vision for instruction, aligning with Level 2 of the HRS framework. For 2024-25, the emphasis is on developing and sustaining effective instructional practices as a central priority.

Looking Ahead

As STHS continues to evolve, the school remains committed to providing students with high-quality academic opportunities, robust extracurricular engagement, and a supportive, nurturing environment. With a clear vision for the future, STHS is well positioned to continue its path of excellence.