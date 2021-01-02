Healthy Tahoe: A new year, a new start

New Year’s resolutions seem like a great idea in January, but what about in February, March, and beyond? Here’s how to stick with your plan.

Your Resolution: Lose weight

Keep It Up: Write down in a food diary what you eat, how much, where, when, with whom, and your mood at the time. Research shows that people who keep food diaries are more likely to lose weight and keep it off.

Your Resolution: Reduce stress

Keep It Up: Recharge with seven to eight hours of sleep a night. This improves mood and helps you think more clearly and do better in school and at work. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

Your Resolution: Manage time

Keep It Up: Make to-do lists and rank tasks in order of importance. Tackle high-priority items first. Don’t push back exercise; write it on your calendar like any other appointment.

Ryan Carr is the performance supervisor for Barton Health, and a certified mental performance consultant through the Association for Applied Sport Psychology.