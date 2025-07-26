A perfect summer storm for high anxiety

Picture this. It’s a hot Tahoe summer day and you’re in bed, waking up to a world without the internet, electricity, or even basic climate control…

After you brew your morning coffee, you find your computer offline. Suddenly, the stereo falls silent, the fish tank’s bubbles cease, and the cable box goes dark. A neighbor mentions a potential power restoration time of 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a heatwave intensifies, pushing temperatures into the mid-high 80s compounded by poor air quality. Without fans or air purifiers, your senior Australian Shepherd pants heavily, and your fluffy cat appears distressed. This scenario quickly escalates into a perfect storm for high anxiety. Sound familiar? If so, welcome to a brownout which like a blackout is a result from a drop in electrical supply.

Yeah, the combo of heat, poor air quality, power outage, and the well-being of pets—creates a perfect storm for high anxiety. So, here’s a checklist of how to deal with a stressful scenario—like the one described, focusing on chill out tips.

For Your Body:

Your mission is to keep you and your family safe and out of harm’s way. Stay calm and face the challenges.

Stay Informed (If Possible): While the power is out, try to find alternative ways to get info. For a while, I had access to my smart phone. If you have a battery-powered radio or a car, tune into local news or emergency broadcasts for updates on the situation.

Cool Down: Go ahead–move to the coolest part of your home. Close blinds to block sunlight. Use any available fans (battery-operated) to circulate air. Consider using ice packs (this works!) or cool cloths on your body (neck and face) to chillax.

Air Quality: If the air quality is poor, close windows. Stay hydrated. Use the portable fans.

Pet Care: Don’t ignore your pets’ comfort. Ensure they have access to fresh water. If your dog is panting excessively, try to cool them down with cool water on their fur and placing them in a cool area. For cats, provide a cool, shaded space.

Personal Needs: Focus on your own well-being. Practice deep breathing exercises to calm your nerves. If you have any ready-to-drink teas use them…

For Your Mind:

Since I’ve experienced parts of this situation before (not all three challenges at once!), it’s wise to plan for future events.

Medication Management: Refills: As I’ve experienced during a wildfire, getting a prescription refilled pronto can be difficult. Always request refills well in advance of needing them.

Emergency Kit: Include a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a portable phone charger (keep computer and phone charged), car with a full tank of gas, and non-perishable food and water. Have N95 masks. Have food, water, a leash and/or crate(s) for your pets.

Backup Cooling: Consider investing in a battery-powered air conditioner or fan.

Deep Breathing: Practice deep breathing. Inhale slowly through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth.

Positive Self-Talk: Remind yourself that the stress response is temporary and that you will get through it.

By mid-afternoon, I drove to a hotel—some of South Shore still had power. But fleeing with pets presents other stressors. So, I headed back home ready to divide the family… and surprisingly, the power was back on! Note to Self: Consider getting a generator for future brownouts and blackouts this summer and year-round.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book,2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com