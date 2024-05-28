A-Rod, Trevor Lawrence, Albert Pujols and more join lineup at American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Megastars Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Trevor Lawrence will be joining the field and making their initial appearance at the 35th annual American Century Championship, July 10-14 at Edgewood Tahoe. The celebrity spotlight will be shining even brighter when the threesome enhances an already star-studded field of 82 sports and entertainment personalities at celebrity golf’s leading tournament, airing on NBC Sports.

A-Rod earned superstar status over a 22-year Major League Baseball career (1994—2016) with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. His career milestones include 696 homeruns, 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI and a batting average of .295. He won three Most Valuable Player Awards, was a 14-time All-Star and a World Series Champion in 2009 with the Yankees. He’s earned accolades as an MLB studio analyst for FOX Sports.

Pujols will be a first ballot MLB Hall of Famer when eligible based on a 22-year career (2001-2022) with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He amassed 3,384 hits, 703 homeruns, 2,218 RBI, and a career batting average of .296. He earned three Most Valuable Player Awards, was an 11-time All Star and won World Series titles with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

Trevor Lawrence will be entering his third season as starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL’s No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, Lawrence had a breakout season in 2022 when he led the Jaguars to their first division title and playoff win since 2017 and was named to the Pro Bowl. He led the Clemson Tigers to the 2019 National Championship Game as a freshman and set the school’s record for quarterback wins. The budding phenom is among the 17 currently active players in the tournament field.

Also joining the field for the first time are actor Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and co-owner of Wrexham Association Football Club; Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers; Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts; Blake Griffin, former NBA star; Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers All-Star; John Carlson, Washington Capitals; and Chris Harrison, former host of The Bachelor.

They’ll be joining celebrity compatriots in a field of Hall of Famers, All-Pros, All-Stars and fan favorites including Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, DeMarcus Ware, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Lowry, Brian Urlacher, Canelo and Larry Fitzgerald. Entertainers feature Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Jake Owen, Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Riggle, and Brian Baumgartner. Previous tournament winners include three-time champions Romo and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, two-time winner Jack Wagner, along with Mardy Fish, and Vinny Del Negro, plus top competitors Annika Sorenstam, John Smoltz and NHL star Joe Pavelski. americancenturychampionship.com .

The three-day, 54-hole competition awards a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits. Tournament play is preceded by a Wednesday practice round and the Thursday Celebrity-Am, July 10-11. The 2024 American Century Championship utilizes the Modified Stableford format where points are awarded by score per hole. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design, has been ranked among America’s Top 100 courses by numerous golf publications through the years.

NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock will televise coverage Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, with NBC Sports surrounding tournament coverage all week to deliver robust linear and digital coverage. Tournament airtimes:

Friday, July 12 Peacock 4-6 p.m. ET / 1-3 p.m. PT (Live)

Friday, July 12 GOLF Channel 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET / 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 13 NBC, Peacock 2:30-6 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT (Live)

Sunday, July 14 NBC, Peacock 2:30-6 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT (Live)

The tournament’s format and setting perfectly complement the informal Tahoe vibe, with players and gallery enjoying the spectacular beachfront and mountain setting. Boats line the stretch of the course along the par 3, 17th hole, uniquely enhancing the festive atmosphere. Spectators positioned along the hole enjoy good-natured bantering with the players as they slam dunk and shoot threes at the basketball hoop adjacent to the tee box and toss footballs and souvenirs to fans.

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to local and national non-profits.

For the latest details, photos, celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram , and Facebook . For tournament tickets, information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .