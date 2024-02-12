A sound investment: The crucial role of annual hearing screenings in preserving your auditory health

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it’s often easy to overlook the significance of our sense of hearing. Consider for a moment the symphony of life that surrounds us – the laughter of loved ones, the soothing melody of your favorite song, or the subtle sound of the wind blowing through the tall pine trees of Lake Tahoe. Now, imagine a world where these auditory experiences gradually fade away, leaving behind a muted and isolated existence.

This is the reality for millions who unknowingly grapple with hearing loss, a condition that can stealthily creep into our lives. Annual hearing screenings may seem like a routine medical checkup, but their importance extends far beyond a simple assessment of our ability to perceive sound. These screenings serve as a crucial safeguard for our auditory well-being, offering a proactive approach to identifying and addressing potential issues before they become irreversible.

The ability to hear plays a pivotal role in connecting individuals to the world around us.

“Hearing loss often creeps into our lives silently, gradually diminishing our ability to perceive sounds and understand conversations,” Dr. Jenelle Sandy, Au.D, CCC-A said. “Many individuals dismiss early signs of hearing impairment, attributing them to age or external factors. However, untreated hearing loss can lead to severe consequences, affecting not only our auditory experience but also our overall well-being.”

Dr. Jenelle Sandy, Au.D, CCC-A Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is taking proactive strides in the field of audiology, educating their patients on hearing loss, and advocating for auditory solutions to improve one’s overall quality of life.

Understanding the importance of annual hearing evaluations

Regular hearing evaluations are instrumental in early issue detection, enabling timely intervention and enhancing the likelihood of successful treatment.

With early detection of potential hearing issues, patients can prevent cognitive decline, enhance communication skills, preserve their mental health, and greatly improve their quality of life.

“A comprehensive annual hearing evaluation goes beyond identifying hearing loss; it assesses an individual’s overall auditory health,” Sandy said. “By addressing any issues early on, individuals can enjoy an improved quality of life, with enhanced access to the sounds and experiences that bring joy and fulfillment.”

Sandy continues, stating that annual hearing evaluations serve as a “crucial tool” for the early detection of potential hearing problems; identifying any hearing issues at an early stage allows for prompt action to take place, ultimately preventing further deterioration and improving the chances of successful treatment.

The frequency of hearing evaluations for aging populations greatly depends on individual factors and risk profiles.

“Generally, it is recommended to have a baseline hearing evaluation in mid-life, around the age of 50, and follow up with regular assessments every one to three years thereafter,” Sandy said. “However, those with known risk factors, such as a history of noise exposure, diabetes,cardiovascular disease, family history of hearing loss, or those showing signs of memory loss and dementia will benefit from more frequent hearing evaluations.”

Sandy takes a customized approach with every patient that steps into Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic’s front door.

“At Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic, we don’t want our patients becoming another statistic,” Sandy said. “On the contrary, we want to stay ahead of the curve and to do that, hearing evaluations at regular intervals are a must. Newborn hearing screenings are conducted at birth for babies born in hospitals. Screenings and evaluations are then recommended prior to age 3 and again as a child reaches school-age. An evaluation should also be performed again towards the end of elementary school (grade 4-5), once in middle school and once in high school.”

“As we enter adulthood, a hearing evaluation should take place once per decade until we reach our 50s, then every three to five years,” Sandy said. “Once we reach our 60s and above, a hearing evaluation is recommended every one to three years, preferably every year.”

Hearing solutions

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic continuously advocates for each of their patients and meets each patient with a customized approach to help assist them in leading a fulfilling life, wherever their hearing loss is.

“We start every patient with an intake form, and want to know and understand their medical history and overall background,” Sandy said. “From there, we conduct a thorough interview, discussing the patient’s hearing health, and why they wanted to come in. After the interview, we do a full comprehensive hearing evaluation, with both auditory and speech tests.”

In Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic’s hearing evaluation, they do sound booth testing, which combines speech recognition and auditory tests.

“We’ll review the results of the audiogram with the patient in-office immediately following the testing,” Sandy said. “If there is something that was found or if there’s follow-up care that’s needed, we will make a recommendation on next steps.”

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic will find the best solution for each patient, meeting them wherever they are in their hearing health journey. According to Sandy, there are several core solutions that can greatly improve one’s hearing health.

“Hearing aids are one of the biggest solutions to hearing loss, as well as cochlear implants,” Sandy said. “Depending on each patient, the solution to assist in their hearing loss will vary. Some patients might just need some auditory training, where we recommend a series of tests that can help increase their cognition. Some folks may not have hearing loss, but some processing issues. In that case, we can do some auditory processing stimulation with various tools and programs.”

Depending on the level of hearing loss, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic encourages regular audiology assessments to properly monitor their patients’ hearing loss.

“Some people may come in with a little issue of hearing loss, and at that time they might not be ready to use the tools to address it,” Sandy said. “We want to continue to monitor each of our patients’ hearing loss over time, to be sure to properly address it at the right time.”

The causes of hearing loss

With hearing loss oftentimes inching into one’s life silently, it’s important to acknowledge the potential causes of hearing loss.

“Hearing loss is genetic, so if there’s a family history of hearing loss, you can potentially be a recipient of it,” Sandy said. “Other external factors of hearing loss can include regular exposure to loud noises in work or play situations Unfortunately, there is also a population of people who experience ototoxicity where they have developed hearing loss due to high doses of ototoxic medications used to treat cancer, infections, or other illnesses.”

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is urging patients to think ahead about their hearing health, and if you have questions or concerns about hearing health to come in and book an appointment.

“If you have been exposed to hazardous noise levels, think concerts, shooting ranges, loud machinery or motors either recreationally or professionally; experience tinnitus or sudden changes in hearing, feel that people around you are mumbling, or if you find yourself stepping away from social activities that you once engaged in, please consider your hearing and schedule an appointment to assess your overall hearing and speech recognition healthcare with a hearing evaluation,” Sandy said. “Most people wait seven to ten years after recognizing a change in hearing and listening before they seek care. Let’s be proactive and shorten that timeline to be the best version of ourselves.”

The consequences of neglecting your hearing health

The importance of getting regular hearing evaluations is essential to one’s physical and mental wellbeing; as there are big consequences of neglecting your hearing health

“There are many studies that show that there’s a link between dementia and folks that haven’t taken care of their hearing,” Sandy said. “Things like social isolation and depression are fairly common as well. If they aren’t able to hear somebody, oftentimes they’re not engaging in conversation, and these patients become so exacerbated by their hearing loss, they aren’t willing to leave their home, pushing them more towards social isolation and mental health issues.”

Sandy elaborates on these consequences, stating that untreated hearing loss often results in social withdrawal due to difficulties in communication, stating that individuals might avoid social gatherings, leading to isolation and a decline in overall mental health.

“This social isolation can trickle down to reduced job performance, with individuals having difficulties in understanding instructions, participating in meetings, and communicating with colleagues; ultimately hindering career advancement,” Sandy said. “Hearing loss can also strain relationships, causing frustration for both the affected individual and their loved ones. Increased risk of accidents are also present, as auditory cues play a crucial role in our awareness of the surrounding environment. Neglecting hearing health increases the risk of accidents, as individuals may be less aware of potential hazards.”

Looking forward

The role of regular hearing evaluations is essential to one’s overall wellbeing, and as one of the only audiology clinics in the Tahoe Basin, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic serves a resource for locals to proactively address their hearing health without having to drive hours away.

“We are a part of the community, are grateful for our community, and we want to serve our community,” Sandy said. “Addressing your hearing health is essential to your overall wellbeing, and we want to help you feel better about your hearing and address your hearing health.”

Hearing evaluations stand as proactive gatekeepers, enabling the early detection of potential issues and allowing for timely interventions that can prevent further deterioration. By prioritizing routine hearing evaluations, individuals can safeguard their ability to engage fully with the world, but also have an overall higher quality of life; maintaining the gift of hearing, and underscoring that prevention is the best medicine in the realm of auditory wellbeing.