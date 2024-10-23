A Taste of Tomorrow: Fran Faulknor presents Cascade Kitchens at an Envision Tahoe Talk
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Prosperity Center announced its upcoming Envision Tahoe Talk featuring Fran Faulknor, Managing Partner of Alpine View Investments (AVI) and the visionary behind Cascade Kitchens. Join TPC on October 23, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at South Lake Brewing (1920 Lake
Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA, 96150).
Fran Faulknor will discuss Cascade Kitchens, a revolutionary food hall and commissary kitchen set to open in Fall 2024. Located at 1030 Tata Lane, this venue will feature food vendors, a grab-and-go marketplace, a bar, and event spaces, offering both indoor and outdoor dining. It is an incredible re-use of an old abandoned K-Mart Garden Center.
Cascade Kitchens Tahoe aims to provide a welcoming and affordable space for community gatherings and culinary experiences, supporting local entrepreneurs and showcasing regional artisans.
During the talk, attendees will explore the Cascade Kitchens model, adaptive reuse strategies, and the project’s potential economic impact. The discussion will also cover sustainable culinary practices and community engagement. Tickets are $25. One free drink will be provided courtesy of South Lake Brewing and light appetizers will be provided as part of your ticket purchase
