A version of gingerbread with historical roots

Gingerbread is a popular sweet that often finds its way onto holiday dessert tables. Some people bake and construct lavish gingerbread houses, while others make cut-outs of gingerbread people to turn into cookies.

Legend suggests that gingerbread originally landed in Europe in 992 with an Armenian monk named Gregory of Nicopolis, who brought a honey-and-spice cake to other monks in France, where it quickly became a favorite and was considered a “food from heaven.” Historians are not really sure if the original gingerbread had any ginger in it at all. In fact, typical medieval recipes for gingerbread include no ginger and the French would later refer to it as “pain d’epices,” or spiced bread.

Gingerbread once was a treat only for the elite, but as the masses discovered it, recipes evolved to include soft cakes to hard biscuits and everything in between. The following recipe for medieval “Gingerbread” produces a chewy, almost candy-like texture with potent ginger flavor. Try it for holiday gatherings, courtesy of “Tasting History” (Simon Element) by Max Miller.

Gingerbread

Makes 20 to 25 1-inch pieces

12 to 14 slices (238 g) stale white bread

1 cup (330 g) honey

1 tablespoon ground ginger

3⁄4 teaspoon ground long pepper (a spice similar to black pepper but with more heat that typically must be ordered online)

1⁄2 teaspoon sandalwood powder, if desired, for color (one drop of red food dye can be used instead)

1⁄2 cup (50 g) or less sugar (enough for sprinkling)

20 to 25 whole cloves

Gold leaf