AARP offers free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income residents in Calif, Nevada

AARP is offering a free tax preparation program.

Getty Images

Free tax return preparation is available for California and Nevada taxpayers of all ages with low-to-moderate incomes through the AARP Tax-Aide program.

There is no appointment necessary.

You must bring your social security card, photo ID, 2019 tax documents, and a copy of your 2018 tax return.

All tax returns are prepared and filed on site at no cost to the taxpayer. Feb. 6 to April 13 (except for Feb. 14 and 17). South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The hours are Mondays from 12-4 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Creekside Room at Lake Tahoe Community College, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.