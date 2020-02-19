AAUW hosts guest speaker Dr. Alber for monthly dinner meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The American Association of University Women will hold their monthly dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center located at 948 Incline Way, Incline Village.

The guest speaker is Dr. Mary Alber, founder of Education Innovation Collaborative, a non-profit social impact organization based in Tahoe/Reno/Incline Village.

Dr. Alber will lead a mini-interactive experience that she and her team are using to engage students and community members in reimagining education. Come join the discussion and help design schools of the future.

The public is invited and the entire program is $35, and $15 to listen to the guest speaker.

Advance reservations are required.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Pam Sheldon at pamelasheldon961@yahoo.com or call 626-644-6818.