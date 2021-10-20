AAUW Tahoe Lunafest online fundraiser to feature 7 films

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The American Association of University Women Tahoe Nevada chapter, based in Incline Village, will host its 2nd annual Lunafest fundraiser virtual screening from Nov. 5-7.

Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for a small group and registration is required prior to Nov. 1.

The screenings can be viewed from home.

Lunafest is a traveling film festival created by Luna Bar. For the last two decades, Lunafest has put the spotlight on the work of a diverse array of talented women filmmakers, featuring short films directed, written and featuring stories about women and women’s issues.

Lunafest this year will feature an all-documentary lineup of seven short films by women filmmakers, sharing new perspectives and lighting a fire in the industry, said a press release

Once registered, AAUW will provide a link on Nov. 5 to watch seven short films and an interview with filmmaker A.J. Andrews, the main character of one of the films featured, “Knocking Down Fences.”

The films include: “Overexposed” by Holly Morris, “Knocking Down Fences” by Meg Scutzer, “A Line Birds Cannot See” by Amy Bench, “Scientists vs Dartmouth” by Sharon Shattuck, “Until She is Free” by Maria Finitzo, “Connection” by Tracy Nguyen-Chung and Ciara Lacy and “Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business” by Christine Turner.

Screening may be done over a 48-hour period, and includes a special discussion session via Zoom for all registrants on Sunday, Nov. 7.

To RSVP visit https://form.jotform.com/212535403253143 .

For more information, visit AAUW Tahoe Nevada’s website at https://tahoe-nv.aauw.net/lunafest2021 .

All proceeds from the event will benefit AAUW Tahoe Nevada’s Scholarship Fund that assists women

and girls in the community in their quest for higher education, as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

To date, Lunafest has raised more than $6 million for nonprofit organizations, featured 170 women filmmakers, and hosted over 2,500 screenings across North America.

For more information about LunaFest, visit https://www.lunafest.org/ .

