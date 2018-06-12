AAUW Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate awards 2 scholarships to Incline Village students

Two soon-to-be high school graduates recently received scholarships to help them further their education.

The two scholarships awarded by the Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate of the American Association of University Women total $7,000 — representing a portion of the nearly $20,000 budgeted for scholarships this year.

"We are always pleased to be able to make these funds available to deserving students," current President Carol Del Carlo remarked in a press release. "Our process is quite detailed and it's always a difficult choice. Still, we are proud of all those who applied, especially our scholarship recipients."

A $3,500 scholarship was awarded to Rachael Homola, who was profoundly influenced by her opportunity to travel to Peru and volunteer in a global health program this past summer. Homola, according to the release, has been accepted to Georgetown University to study nursing and would like to become a traveling RN. She is looking forward to working in an intern program in the DC area as part of her degree. Upon graduating, she plans to travel around the world and work in areas where there is a dire need for medical help.

The other $3,500 scholarship was awarded to Madison Cronk who will be attending the University of Nevada, Reno, and majoring in communications/public relations. She is passionate about furthering the AAUW mission of empowering and advancing the goals of women. Cronk would like to mentor young women and is actively seeking ways to make a difference in the community.

Both Homola and Cronk addressed the audience at a mid-May dinner meeting at the Parasol Foundation. Each one spoke about what inspired them, who is/was a role model, and their plans for the future.

The AAUW Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate, a registered nonprofit, has raised money for college scholarships for high school graduates for many years. The scholarships are renewable and are re-awarded each year provided the recipient continues to be academically qualified.

In the future the AAUW hopes to expand its program to include more math and science educational opportunities for middle school girls in the future.