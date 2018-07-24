AAUW Tahoe-Nevada scholarship recipient graduates with honors

The Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate of the American Association of University Women recently offered congratulations to one of its scholarship recipients.

Mia Harbaugh graduated from Arizona State University in June with her B.S. in business management and a certificate in international business. With her degree she landed a position at TEKsystems as a technical recruiter.

Harbaugh graduated from Incline High School in 2014 and has received scholarship funds throughout her college career. She recently wrote to AAUW to say, "thank you for helping me get to this point. I owe a good portion of my success to all of you, and am forever grateful!"

The AAUW Tahoe Nevada Branch is a nonprofit with a mission to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The Tahoe-Nevada branch awards scholarships for post-secondary education to high school graduates.