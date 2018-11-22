ABBA tribute band Adbacadabra performing 2 shows at Lake Tahoe

The premiere ABBA cover band is coming to South Shore, and you'll have two opportunities to catch the band in action.

Abbacadabra, based in Reno, takes the stage for at Harrah's Lake Tahoe for back-to-back performances Friday and Saturday.

The band has performed at the lake on an annual basis for years, performing ABBA's signature hits including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S." and "Super Trouper."

Music, however, is simply not enough when performing the music of ABBA — you also have to look the part.

Abbacadabra delivers in that regard.

The band was started by Gary Raffanelli, a self-described "true fan" of ABBA's music, according to the Abbacadabra Facebook bio.

Recommended Stories For You

His passion for the music and desire to recreate it led to a meticulous dissection of ABBA's sound, which employed recording techniques that layered vocals and instruments in a way that contributed to the band's signature sound.

"Every musical note would have to be transcribed and replayed into a computer. … This one-month job turned into a five-month perfectionist's nightmare. No part was too small," the bio continues.

Once all that was done, Raffanelli set out to assemble a team who could execute the performance. He found that team.

"Put together a collection of the best singers, musicians, choreographers and technicians to assemble the package into a working show program that includes audio, visual, live TV, lighting, and effects … and you now have the beginnings of a masterpiece show."

See the show for yourself — tickets range in price from about $27 to $125, which does not include taxes and fees.

Or as the bio puts it: "sit back, take a sip off your beverage, and get ready to reminisce with your past to some of the greatest music ever written, and performed so authentically, that we hope you never forget this experience."