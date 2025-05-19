Abdominal bloating and distention: Causes and evidence-based solutions

Abdominal bloating and distention affect approximately 30% of the general population and up to 90% of those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Often used interchangeably, they are distinct. Bloating is the sensation of fullness, pressure, or tightness, while distention is observable increased girth. Although they can overlap, bloating can occur without visible distention, and distention can occur without discomfort.

Both may result from gas buildup, delayed motility, neuromuscular reflexes, or structural and behavioral factors. For those concerned with appearance or athletic performance, persistent distention can be troubling. Fortunately, many underlying causes are identifiable and modifiable.

Fermentation and gas retention

Colonic bacteria ferment undigested carbohydrates, producing gas that stretches the intestine and contributes to bloating and visible distention, especially in those with visceral hypersensitivity or delayed gas clearance.

A diet low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAPs) can reduce symptoms. Structured reintroduction helps identify triggers.

SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth)

In SIBO, gas is produced earlier in digestion, often causing distention within 90 minutes of eating. Symptoms may mimic food intolerances and include belching, bloating, or discomfort.

Rifaximin, a non-systemic antibiotic, improves bloating and distention in SIBO. Breath testing confirms diagnosis.

Constipation and transit delay

Slow stool transit can cause bloating and distention by prolonging fermentation and increasing gas production.

Soluble fiber such as psyllium, hydration, and light activity improve transit. Short term use of magnesium based laxatives may help.

Food intolerances

Lactose, fructose, and sugar alcohols often cause water retention and fermentation when malabsorbed, leading to distention.

Elimination trials help identify triggers. Digestive enzymes like lactase can improve tolerance in some cases.

Abdomino-phrenic dyssynergia and postural Influence

Some individuals, particularly those with IBS, experience abdomino-phrenic dyssynergia, a dysfunctional reflex in which the diaphragm contracts and the abdominal wall relaxes in response to gastrointestinal stimuli, leading to visible distention even without excess gas.

Though evidence is limited, poor posture may contribute by disrupting intra-abdominal pressure, weakening support, and impairing coordination between the diaphragm and abdominal wall. A slouched thoracic spine and anterior pelvic tilt (forward-tilted hips, often called “swayback” or an “arched lower back”) may reduce abdominal bracing and promote distention.

Although evidence is limiting, core stabilization exercises may improve muscle tone and control. The transverse abdominis, the deepest abdominal layer, wraps around the torso like a girdle. Exercises targeting this muscle, such as planks and pelvic tilts, may help restore tone and reduce protrusion.

Diaphragmatic breathing and upright postural retraining, emphasizing a neutral pelvis and extended spine, may further improve coordination.

High-calorie intake, supplements, and hormones in athletes

Bodybuilders may develop chronic distention from frequent large meals, excessive protein powders, sugar alcohols, or creatine. Use of growth hormone or insulin may enlarge visceral organs, contributing to persistent girth.

Smaller, lower FODMAP meals, reduced supplements, and attention to abdominal bracing during lifting may help. Clinical evaluation is advised if hormone use is involved.

Hormonal fluctuations

In menstruating individuals, estrogen and progesterone changes during the luteal phase may delay transit and promote water retention, intensifying distention.

Hydration, consistent eating, and light activity can help minimize symptoms across the cycle.

Conclusion

Bloating and distention can stem from many causes—excessive gut bacteria, fermentation, gas retention, or postural dysfunction. Depending on the driver, support from a registered dietitian, personal trainer, physical therapist, chiropractor, or physician may help reduce both discomfort and visible abdominal expansion.

