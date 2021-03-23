About 1,000 receive vaccine at South Tahoe clinic
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — About 1,000 people were vaccinated over two days at a South Lake Tahoe clinic.
The city, in partnership with El Dorado County and several supporting agencies, held the free drive-through clinic on Sunday and Monday, March 21-22, at the recreation center.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue was one of the supporting agencies and reported no traffic or medical issues.
“Overall (a) successful event and an honor to do our part,” the department said in a social media post.
The city closed Rufus Allen Blvd., to through traffic from Pickett Ave., to Lyons Ave.
Vaccinations were for eligible individuals, including those 65 years of age or older and others in the appropriate tier.
City council members showed up to lend a helping hand along with many agencies, including El Dorado County Sherriff, SLTFR STAT, HealthCorps, Tahoe CCC crews, El Dorado County Public Health, South Tahoe Police Dept and Lake Valley Fire.
