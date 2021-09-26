Update: Power restored to about 3,700 customers in South Tahoe

Liberty Utilities outage map on Sunday morning.

Provided

Update 9:15 a.m. — Power has been restored to about 3,700 customers, according to the Liberty Utilities outage map.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — About 3,700 customers are without power Sunday morning and there is no time of restoration, utility officials announced.

Liberty Utilities said it has residents suffering power outages on Sundown Trail, Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Brockway Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

Two unspecified incidents have resulted in power loss for 3,691 customers, or 16% of the total 23,799 customers the utility serves in the area.

The utility said a “troubleman” is patrolling the area and crews are working to restore power.

To view the outage map that is updated every 15 minutes according to the utility’s website, visit here .