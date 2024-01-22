About a half a ton of trash is regularly pulled from Lake Tahoe; nonprofit asks for help sorting it

Are you free on Friday, Jan. 26? Clean up the Lake is looking for volunteers to help sort litter they’ve collected from dives around Lake Tahoe. The sort takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can sign up to volunteer by emailing madio@cleanupthelake.org . Organizers will provide the sorting location after sign up.

Clean Up the Lake organizes regular litter sorting events to categorize trash divers have pulled from the lake. They are currently looking for volunteers for Friday, Jan. 26. Provided / Clean Up the Lake

Clean up the Lake is an organization that regularly conducts dives to collect trash in Lake Tahoe and other Sierra lakes. Since 2018 the nonprofit has collected over 61,000 pounds of litter.

Divers currently collect trash weekly in an ongoing effort as part of the organization’s Lake Tahoe Monitoring California project. They’ve been at it for about six months now. The dives targets 10 litter hot spots on the California side of the lake, identified during a 72 mile clean up in 2022.

The project tracks how litters loads have changed at those sites. Divers also keep an eye out for aquatic invasive species. They’ve partnered with Boatworks Mall, Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation, the Martis Fund, Tahoe Blue Vodka and others to provide this monitoring.

But diving for trash is just the first step. Volunteers can help out above the surface with sorting and categorizing the trash collected. There’s typically 200 pounds to over half a ton of trash to sort through every couple of weeks.

Sorting and categorization provides data that tells the organization what activities and potentially what groups are responsible for the litter. The organization can then know where to direct their advocacy and preventative work. The nonprofit highlights this information at their annual Lake Tahoe Litter Summit.

“It’s at many times sad to see all the litter underneath the surface of the lake,” says diver and Clean Up the Lake Founder Colin West, “But some of our monitoring work has been rewarding and we are seeing some positive difference since Clean Up the Lake began their work under the surface of Tahoe just a few years ago.”

If you can’t make the sort on Friday, there are other opportunities. These occur every couple of weeks. You can reach out to the organization for future dates.