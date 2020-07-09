ACC celebrities help kickoff Stateline event center construction

STATELINE, Nev. — After over a decade of planning and contentious debate, ground has finally broken on the Tahoe South Events Center.

An untraditional groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday, July 9. There were of course changes due to COVID-19 like social distancing and mask wearing, but also to celebrate the American Century Championship teeing off just across the street, there was a chipping contest into the newly dug hole.

Celebrity golf participants and NBC broadcasters Doug Flutie and Kathryn Tappen both helped celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking with shovels in hand.

In a time of uncertainty, the theme of the several speeches centered on looking to a brighter future.

“I can’t speak for all of my fellow commissioners, but I can speak for the majority of us when i say I’m happy to be here and see this finally come to fruition,” said Douglas County Commissioner Barry Penzel. “What this really represents is a dream for a better future.”

Speakers included Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa General Manager Tim Tretton, representatives from Perkins and Will, the architecture firm for the project, Core Construction and Lew Feldman, who is largely responsible for the project coming to fruition. Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President/CEO Carol Chaplin emceed the event.

Guests of the ceremony were given champaign and cookies with the picture of the events center on it.

Underground work for the project is set to start soon and the project is slated to be completed in 2022.