 ACC on Thursday: Welcome back fans (Gallery)
ACC on Thursday: Welcome back fans (Gallery)

Defending champ Mardy Fish hitting a shot. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce shotgun beers for charity. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Kevin Nealon using a beer can to tee up. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Seth and Dell Curry making the ACC a family affair. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Steph Curry teeing off. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Travis Kelce entertains the crowds. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Aaron Rodgers enjoys his day on the course. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Annika Sorenstam after her tee shot on the seventh.(Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Brett Baier does some crowd work. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Annika Sorenstam signs an autograph. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Alfonso Ribiero is always a crowd favorite. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Michael Strahan cheers for a playing group partner on Thursday. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Rob Riggle enjoys a laugh. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Bret Saberhagen. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Patrick Mahomes can throw a football a long ways, he can also smash a golf ball. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Jerry Rice enjoys a moment with fans. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
The Curry family at a press conference. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Larry the Cable Guy has fun with the crowd. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Charles Barkley putts from the fringe. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Annika Sorenstam hits a tee shot. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Larry Fitzgerald hits a tee shot. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)
Dylan Dreyer (right) takes a selfie with a fan. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)

