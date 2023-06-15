ACC partners with Discover Boating for celebrity golf tourney

STATELINE, Nev. — The American Century Championship and NBC Sports have announced a new partnership with Discover Boating , the North American recreational boating industry’s brand for all things boating, to bring golf’s premier celebrity tournament action and fun on the green to the spectacular waters of Lake Tahoe.

Discover Boating is sponsoring the signature waterfront off the par 3, 17th hole to capture epic views of the action on the course surrounded by boaters, fans and celebrities. Additionally, a Discover Boating boat will be cruising Lake Tahoe and anchoring off of the par 3, 17th hole for a can’t-miss, “from the helm” perspective of the on-land and on-water entertainment.

“We are thrilled to partner with American Century Championship and NBC Sports to offer unique boatside views of the top names in sports and entertainment golfing, competing and celebrating in a boater’s and golfer’s paradise,” said Ellen Bradley, chief brand officer for Discover Boating. “Teaming up with this iconic, star-studded event is a natural fit with shared affinity between boaters and golfers, and the signature 17th hole on the shoreline creates the perfect backdrop to spotlight two of America’s favorite pastimes.”

Not only is the stunning lakefront location of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course a visual paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, but being surrounded by the water is a boost for one’s mental wellness . There is a scientific connection between water and happiness where the mere sight and sound of water is known to increase serotonin, lower cortisol and reduce stress. Like golf, boating not only allows people to escape their daily routines and enjoy the outdoors, it provides a compelling social aspect where shared experiences are created with special bonds and memories made.

DiscoverBoating.com is a resource to help find ways to get on the water, whether through buying a boat, rentals, boat clubs, peer-to-peer sharing and more.

Tournament week for the 54-hole competition begins Wednesday, July 12, with the Friday – Sunday tournament televised nationally by NBC with special coverage on GOLF Channel. The celebrity field includes Steph Curry, defending champion Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, JJ Watt, John Elway, Jerry Rice, Milers Teller, Colin Jost and Ray Romano among the 86 sports and entertainment stars. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course is a George Fazio design, with re-design elements from Tom Fazio, and rated by Golf Digest Magazine as one of “America’s Top 100 Golf Courses.”