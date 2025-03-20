Accessibility, economy, housing: priorities from city council’s strategic planning retreat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City council met Tuesday to do their strategic planning retreat, which helps the council get on the same page with their newly elected members, staff, and directors. This year, city council identified priorities in growing Tahoe’s economy, equitable access and recreation, housing, public safety, transportation, and protecting the environment.

While Joe Irvin, city manager, has previously run the strategic planning retreats, this year they hired Shannon Flowers and Sondra Hathaway of Stratalysts to conduct it. Flowers and Hathaway both have experience in organization and local government and are responsible for running the strategic planning meetings for staff, council, and board.

During their discussion, city council spoke about the current strategic plan formed back in 2023, where they prioritized built environment, recreation and equitable access, community for all, economic development, core services and high-performing government. In looking forward, both Mayor Tamara Wallace and Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass said that the Chateau property, also called the “hole in the ground” was a top priority for this city council.

Eventually, they landed on the following concepts: housing for those who work and live here, ensure public safety, protect the natural environment, grow and diversify the economy, recreation and equitable access for all, improve transportation, and efficient government.

Previous items on the 2023 – 2028 strategic plan are already in full swing or set to come back to council within the year, such as Sugar Pine Village’s construction, the new rec center, updating the Bijou/Al Tahoe Area Plan Update, defensible space and fire prevention, and seeking new revenue streams for the city.

Heated conversation arose between Jinkens and Wallace after Jinkens refused to do the prioritization exercises without knowing the total costs. Wallace told Jinkens he was no longer city manager and should act as an elected councilmember, while Jinkens told Wallace that she was condescending to his priorities in costs. Irvin stepped in to clarify that the prioritization was to help communicate council’s opinion on projects that needed to be funded.

Of the $60 million in the general fund, roughly 70% goes to staff and benefit costs, leaving about $19 million to fund different projects. “Politics change, people change. So, I think what we need to do is wrap this up and start getting this council’s opinions on projects that meet those priorities we talked about earlier,” said Irvin.

The council also brought up changes and solutions they were interested in seeing. Councilmember Keith Roberts suggested reviewing regulatory agencies, tightening restrictions on scooters, seeking out more feasible options for stormwater drainage and potentially adding the Rooted Renters Placemate program here, which has been put in place in North Tahoe. He also spoke about safety additions for streets in line with the Vision Zero Plan, an economic advisory committee, and improving and enhancing bike paths.

Wallace wanted to cultivate a “culture of yes”, which Jinkens agreed with. She spoke of wanting to decrease and streamline codes and regulations, reducing the number of hoops to jump through for development, increasing funding for LakeLink and supporting the Joint Powers Authority for transportation, identifying a viable second economy, and seeking grants and legislation for fire safety.

Robbins was interested in the city working with Lake Tahoe Community College in expanding, potentially adding a nursing program, prioritizing bike lanes for stop signs, expanding funding for Lease to Locals, and improving bike lanes on US-50 in coordination with CalTrans, which Irvin indicated could happen through the US-50 corridor plan. He also was interested in extending and creating bike lanes through Stateline, a bait bike/car/ski/board program that would deter property theft, and increased density and height through duplex, triplex, or quadplexes in residential areas.

Jinkens suggested repairing roads annually, which aligned with staff’s priorities in maintaining structures. He also spoke to diversifying the local economy, housing for all income levels, no new taxes, and encouraging private sector investment, along with deploying technology only if it was scientifically proven safe—a long-time part of Jinkens’ platform regarding telecommunications in the area.

Bass wanted to see continued funding for current transit, including his plans for a transformational transit gondola, parks in every neighborhood, stormwater projects for improved lake clarity, funding fire and police and investing in new technology, and working with the business community to create housing options. Bass again highlighted completing redevelopment projects for public benefit in reference to the hole in the ground.

The council briefly discussed the options for parks in conjunction with the drainage ponds being built, which would give more opportunities for parks in neighborhoods. Roberts also asked to add seniors into the equitable access considerations and asked about the Motel 6 project and whether the city could get involved in beautification for it. Wallace said she would bring it to the California Tahoe Conservancy.

Bass also addressed that Timber Cove Pier, the longest pier in the city and a historic landmark, has remained private after a lawsuit in previous years. He wondered if the city could work with the private owner to have a publicly accessible pier, which also could have a public safety element if law enforcement or fire could also launch from there.

After the priorities were set, Flowers and Hathaway planned to hold one more meeting with the board, and then city staff would have time to prepare the report. Council will decide whether or not they will formally adopt it by April 22.

Lastly, Irvin brought forth a few items that had been delayed. First, Irvin addressed the points on local economy, as the city decided not to renew the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s contract after it ended last year. “We should try to focus our efforts more locally for this,” said Irvin.

City attorney Heather Stroud along with other staff are still consider the worker’s compensation insurance coverage analysis and how to minimize risk to employees.

The city is meant to comply with California laws, so the discussion of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s delay of the city adopting ADU laws was brought up. Further discussion is expected from city council in the future.

On May 16, county clerk recorder Janelle Horne will be addressing the marriage license process in town—currently, residents have to drive down to Placerville to get them.

Lastly, the city commissions asked council what was expected of them. Robbins previously brought up wanting reports from different commissions, and it’s expected that future meetings will include reports from each commission.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.