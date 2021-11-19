Accident closes US 50 East at Cave Rock
CAVE ROCK, Nev. – A three vehicle accident closed the eastbound lane of Highway 50 at Cave Rock on Friday afternoon.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle traveling eastbound on US 50 and a vehicle traveling westbound on US 50 collided. A third vehicle was damaged by debris from the collision.
There were minor injuries but no major injuries or fatalities, a Nevada Highway Patrol officer told the Tribune.
The eastbound lane of the highway is currently closed and traffic is being diverted to the westbound lane. NHP is hoping to have the highway open by 2 p.m. but there is no exact time.
