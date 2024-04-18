Acclaimed psychic medium Thomas John to ‘connect with other side’ at Incline Village event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When Thomas John was 4 years old, he vividly remembers his late paternal grandfather telling him where to find his watch. The watch was with Jack, his grandfather’s best friend.

“My grandfather visited me often and I thought it was normal to communicate with your deceased loved ones,” said John via email to Tahoe Daily Tribune.

John’s parents then realized he was receiving “messages from spirit,” according to https://mediumthomas.com/about/ .

“From that point forward, his family knew Thomas had prodigious abilities unlike any they had experienced before,” the website stated.

On April 27, John will be in Incline Village at “Evening with Spirit with Medium Thomas John.” The mediumship event begins at 7 p.m. at Incline High School’s Duffield Theater. About 200 people are expected.

In 2018, John starred in the reality TV show Seatbelt Psychic. In 2020, he had the CBS All Access series The Thomas John Experience. John also had a short-lived show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that ended because of COVID.

According to Wikipedia, John has been criticized for using information acquired online during group “hot” readings. Hot readings are when background information is known via research, overhearing a conversation, or other means, but not revealed.

“I don’t do any sort of research on people or anything like that,” John said in an interview. “… there’s just naysayers out there.”

John said when people come to his gatherings, they have an experience. That is what speaks to his abilities.

“Wikipedia has put things up about me that aren’t true, and I try to get them down,” John told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “… and at some point, I can’t be bothered with this anymore.”

During this experience, John will start by talking about spirituality, spirits, and what happens when we die.

Most of the event will be reading audience members.

“It’s all spirit-directed,” John said. “It’s who I feel like I’m drawn to read, or who I feel like is coming through … it’s not like I’m picking certain people. I might describe a message coming through and see who resonates with it … and it becomes more specific, and is clear that it’s one person.”

Typically, people raise their hand and say, “That resonates with me and things like that.”

He noted, “I (will) bring messages from the loved ones from the other side. However, during the readings, our loved ones may bring psychic messages as well. These psychic messages can be about health, career, love life, etc.”

John was born with this ability, his website states.

“I love my job because I am able to bring comfort to many and I especially like working with parents who have children in heaven,” John wrote in an email. “I can also do purely psychic readings and it is satisfying helping people stuck in situations where they need guidance. I like showing people there is more to life than what they see on a day-to-day basis.”

Helping the bereaved know their loved ones are still here is a miraculous experience, John wrote.

“Life does not end after death and to have a true evidential medium bring your loved ones forth is very healing and life-changing to many,” John wrote. “Recently, I had a client tell me that after his reading it was the first time in four years (after his wife passed of cancer) he was able to have a good night’s sleep.”

On April 27, psychic medium Thomas John will have “Evening with Spirit with Medium Thomas John” in Incline Village.

John has thousands of clients including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Lopez, the email stated.

“I am extremely accurate in getting specific names, dates, and circumstances for people,” John wrote. “This is what a good evidential medium should be able to do.”

John also does psychic readings, but not at this event.

John experiences clairaudience (hearing) and clairsentience (feeling/touching) during readings, his website states. This means spirits communicate by saying things or having him experience emotions. John’s primary modus operandi is remote viewing. John feels he is in a certain location and can describe the environment. John describes in detail everything he experiences or feels.

“People come to me when they are grieving and want to hear that their loved ones are alive and simply on the other side,” John said. “It helps them in the grieving process and it helps with their own mortality. If they have pressing psychic questions, I can help them navigate in the right direction.”

Over the decades, John’s abilities have strengthened.

John tours internationally.

John’s sold-out events have earned him a devoted following. Many have healed by reconnecting with loved ones through his abilities.

John’s mediumship event in Incline Village will be a powerful experience awash in the transcendent energies of the spiritual realm, and the love that binds people together beyond the veil of this physical world.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://mediumthomas.com/event/an-evening-with-spirit-with-psychic-medium-thomas-john/