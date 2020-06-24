Acri Erica
He is predeceased by his mother Marlene. He is survived by the love of his life Amy Blitz, his father Fred Acri, siblings Michelle (Jerry) Kemper, Linda (Ray) Coulter, Susan (Bob) Stone and Mark (Sherri) Acri. Also a niece, 3 nephews, two grand nieces and three grand nephews. The family has plans for a celebration of life later in the summer.
Any memorial contributions can be made to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
