Action Briefs: Niko Moon, Tahoe Club Crawl & more!

Thursday, April 24th

Niko Moon at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

8:00 – 9:30 pm, South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449. “Experience the signature blend of banjo-forward country, hip-hop grooves, and uplifting storytelling of Niko Moon live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.”

Friday, April 25th

Pre Cinco Fiesta

5-10 p.m., Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, 888 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe. Join us for a fun fiesta with 21 Seeds margarita sampling, a festive photo backdrop, and great vibes all around. Whether you’re here for the drinks, the atmosphere, or just a good time with friends, it’s the perfect way to start the Cinco de Mayo celebrations early! For more information, visit emeraldbaybar.com or call 530-541-7017.

Taholistic Signature Weekend

5-4:30 p.m., Edgewood Tahoe Clubhouse, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline. Taholistic Signature Weekend returns April 25th through April 27th! Join us for a transformative wellness experience nestled on the breathtaking shores of Lake Tahoe. This immersive experience, designed for all levels, promises to nourish your mind, body, and spirit through a curated blend of movement, health exploration, and inspiration.Tickets will be on sale starting March 11th, 2025. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit edgewoodtahoe.com or call 888-881-8659.

Pick Your Poison: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

5:30-9:30 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Step into the intrigue of 1934 at Valhalla Tahoe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, featuring Pick Your Poison—a thrilling whodunit written by Lauren Bariberi. As you enjoy a delectable meal catered by Tahoe Basin Events, secrets will unfold, and tensions will rise in a world of glamour, deception, and deadly consequences. Ticket purchase required. $120 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Lakeside Laughs

9:30 p.m., Harveys Cabaret, 18 U.S. HWY 50, Stateline. Every Friday through Sunday get ready to relax, laugh, and enjoy a new side of Lake Tahoe’s entertainment scene at Lakeside Laughs. Expect a diverse mix of talented comedians with an ever-changing roster for a fresh, unforgettable experience. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Plant With Sugar Pine Foundation

10:00 – 12:00 pm, High Meadow Trailhead, 1 High Meadow Rd, South Lake Tahoe, California 96150. “Tamarack Fire Planting & Arbor Day! We provide training in proper planting techniques at all of our plantings for greatest survival!” Find more information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/plant-with-sugar-pine-foundation-and-celebrate-earth-week/2025-04-25/ .

Tahoe Knight Monsters Hockey Playoff Games Tahoe Blue Event Center

7:30 – 10:00 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449. “The Tahoe Knight Monsters are diving into the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology! Secure your tickets now for all home playoff games — don’t miss this historic inaugural season run!” More information, including ticket pricing, at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/ .

Saturday, April 26th

Wilderness First Aid w/ NOLS Wilderness Medicine

7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course taught by NOLS Wilderness Medicine. This course provides individuals with a foundation in important first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote backcountry environment. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. Non-Member $350; Member $315 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Bubbly Brunch at Cocktail Corner

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Cocktail Corner, 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Join us Saturday & Sundays for Bubbly Brunch! Two entrees and a bottle of bubbly for ONLY $40! Enjoy one of Chef Sean’s unique and delicious brunch creations such as Chilaquiles, Chicken & Waffles, and Strawberry Belgian Waffles. $40 For more information, visit tahoecocktailcorner.com or call 530-600-2751.

Swap Clothes w/ Mrs. Reno Taylor Winstead

3-5 p.m., Wildflower on 7th, 1273 W 7th St, Reno, NV 89503, USA, Reno. Swap till you drop! Refresh your wardrobe and trade clothes with Mrs. Reno and other like-minded fashionistas. All shapes and sizes are welcome! Please bring a bag and a MINIMUM of 5 clean items. Gently used shoes, clothing, and accessories. No rips, tears, stains or need of repair. Enjoy light snacks and beverages while you shop! Ticket purchase required. $20.

Tahoe Club Crawl

7:45-11 p.m., Golden Nugget Casino, 50 U.S. 50, Stateline. Tahoe Club Crawl is the perfect way to celebrate your bachelor party, bachelorette party, birthday party, corporate buyout and more. We hit all the best bars and nightclubs South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Ticket purchase required. $50.

Magic Fusion Starring Chipper Lowell

9 p.m., The Loft Theatre, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. Join us to experience the comedy and magic of Chipper Lowell, a visual variety master and comedian who has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Disney Channel, General Hospital, and more! Chipper is a master of illusion and always splashes in just the right amount of comedy to his shows. Get ready for amazing magic fusion!Magic Fusion is a perfect blend of magic and comedy, featuring world-class, award-winning magicians from around the world. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.

Sunday, April 27th

Tutti Frutti: The Life and Music of Little Richard

7:30-10 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Tutti Frutti The Musical is a full-length stage production telling the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as Little Richard. From his early days (1948) he was discovered by the Godmother of Rock and Roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Starting out and spanning nearly 7 years of what would become a monumental career until his abrupt stop (1957). Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.