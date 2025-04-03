Action Briefs: The Avett Brothers, Junior Freeride Championship at Kirkwood & more!

Thursday, April 3rd

Go Local Business Expo at Tahoe Blue Event Center

The Go Local Business Expo will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline on Thursday, April 3rd. “The Expo is your gateway to discovering the incredible businesses, nonprofits, and talent that make South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas so vibrant. With over 100 vendors, dynamic exhibits, delicious food and beverage samplings, branded swag, and opportunities to meet community leaders, this event truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to support local businesses, explore innovative services, or simply enjoy an evening of fun, the Go Local Business Expo is the place to be. Ticket purchase required: $20 (kids under 9 are free). For more information, visit tahoechamber.org or call 775-588-1728.”

Neighbors Night for Tahoe Locals!

Neighbors Night for Tahoe Locals will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tipsy Putt Tahoe, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Calling all South Lake Tahoe Locals! We want YOU to have a TEE-rific time at our monthly Neighbor’s Night! We appreciate your business and being a part of this amazing community! As a thank you, we hold a dedicated night to our neighbors on the first Thursday of every month with a tap takeover from one of your favorite local breweries. Plus, enjoy FREE trivia, FREE light bites and FREE mini golf. Free For more information, visit tipsyputt.com/tipsy-putt-tahoe or call 530-443-4376.”

Friday, April 4th

Young Toddler and Me Group

Young Toddler and Me Group will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, 2170B South Ave, South Lake Tahoe. “Parents and caregivers of young toddlers aged 12-24 months are invited to join together to share the joys and challenges of parenting in a supportive, caring environment. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with other parents and caregivers, offer encouragement, and gain valuable insights from Barton Health professionals on child development and parenting strategies. For more information, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/home.aspx or call 530-541-3420.”

Spring’s Awakening from The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Spring’s Awakening will be presented by the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Ave, Reno. “The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcomes the season of renewal with a program that blends reverence, brilliance, and warmth. Featuring two choral masterpieces that capture both devotion and joy, we shine a spotlight on the power of the human voice through our esteemed TOCCATA Chorus. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Saturday, April 5th

A Celebration of Shakti: Connect With Your Creative Powers

A Celebration of Shakti will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Yoga, 290 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. “A day of celebration, engagement and developing awareness of the feminine qualities. Learn movements that address the female aspects we all have. Deepen your understanding of your Siva qualities through breathwork and mindfulness. Sample all natural skin care products. Eat, drink and nourish your self. Learn about the natural changes that occur as we age and how female hormones adjust over time. Yoga Asana Breathwork & Mindfulness Skin & Body Care Nutritional Wellness Natural Transitions The cosmic female force is known as Shakti. Pre-registration required. $130 For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.”

Live Music at Casey’s: Mudd Bonz

Mudd Bonz will play from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Casey’s, ​​212 Elks Point Rd #101, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448. “Mudd Bonz live on the second Saturday of every month at Casey’s in the Round Hill Center next to Safeway. Dog friendly patio with water bowls and a treat for your four-legged friends.” Free to attend. More information at https://www.caseystahoe.net/ .

Monday, April 7th

Monday Meals

“Monday Meals” will be served at 4 p.m., St. Theresa Grace Hall, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. “Hot, full-course nutritional meals are served at St. Theresa Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. every Monday throughout the year. In addition to serving hot meals, the dinner guests are provided with food ‘giveaway’ bags containing canned goods, fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products (eggs, butter and milk) and breads/pastries. Seconds are offered and dinner to-go containers are provided. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Junior Freeride Championship at Kirkwood

Junior Freeride Championship will be held all day April 6-13 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, CA 95646. “We love hosting competitions at legendary Kirkwood and are beyond excited to be hosting the Junior Championship event. The venues we’ll use for U15/U19 Ski and Snowboard are within the Permanently Closed terrain of Kirkwood’s Cirque. While these get controlled throughout winter (as there is public access downhill), the mountain may require all competitors to have full avalanche gear, depending on conditions: Transceiver, Shovel and Probe. Depending on short-term conditions, this is sometimes pared back to Transceiver only, but you should be preparedly equipped in your planning.” Prices vary. More information at https://www.kirkwood.com/ .

Tuesday, April 8th

The Avett Brothers at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

The Avett Brothers will play from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449. “The Avett Brothers are coming Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 with special guest, Charles Wesley Godwin. The Avett Brothers are an American folk rock band known for their energetic live performances and heartfelt songwriting. Their music blends elements of bluegrass, country, and rock, creating a unique and captivating sound.” Pricing varies. More information at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events .

Wednesday, April 9th

Tahoe Knight Monsters vs. Wichita Thunder

Tahoe Knight Monsters will play the Wichita Thunder at 7 p.m., Tahoe Knight Monsters, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Wichita Thunder!” Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

Wednesday, April 16

Date Night at The Grove

The Grove will hold “Date Night” on Wednesday, April 16 at 1900 Jameson Beach Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “Cocktail Hour is from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is 6 to 7 p.m., and [there will be] Live music throughout the evening from STHS’s Jazz Combo. This is a 5 course Menu with wine pairings! Part of the proceeds will go directly back to STHS!” Pricing varies. Find more information at https://camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove/ .