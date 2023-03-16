Action: Elle King at Harrah’s, Operation Rebound Challenge to benefit Sierra, Crab Feed, live music at CBC

Elle King will be at Harrah's Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Elle King at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting Elle King at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the South Shore Room with special guests Red Clay Strays.

General admission tickets are available for $85, with prices subject to change on Ticketmaster.com . Doors will open to this 21-plus show at 7 p.m..

King is known for her Grammy nominated song “Ex’s and Oh’s,” and has collaborated with county stars Dierks Bently and Miranda Lambert.

To purchase your tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Operation Rebound Nordic Challenge from Kirkwood to Sierra at Tahoe

On Saturday, March 18, the Operation Rebound Nordic Challenge from Kirkwood to Sierra at Tahoe race will be happening beginning near Schneider Camp Parking lot north of Caples Lake.

The tour will benefit challenged athletes, Operation Rebound, and Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort in the aftermath of the Caldor Fire.

Participants will carry tree seedlings with them from start to finish of the race/tour, which will be used for early planting at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

To register and learn more visit k2sierra4trees.org .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Leftover Salmon with special guest Barry Sless will be performing for two nights at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room for ages 21-plus.

At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, Leftover Salmon will be rocking the stage for just $35 a person plus taxes/fees.

The band is originally from Boulder, Colorado and formed in 1989. Their unique blend of bluegrass, rock, and country has set apart over the years. While adding a mix of Cajun sound, the group has impressed for many years and is ready to bring their show to the basin.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Mike Psarras will be performing live at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The exceptional musician and singer will be covering music tilted towards blues and classic rock.

There is a one drink minimum to attend this performance, or a $5 cover charge.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Incline High School Boosters annual Crab Feed fundraiser

The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation are proud to sponsor the Incline High School Boosters Crab Feed Fundraiser happening from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

The feed will benefit Incline High School students and will include live music, cocktails, delicious food, wine, amazing auction items, and dancing.

This year the theme is Green and Gold Carnival, so think beads, feathers, festive green and gold colors and more for inspiration.

Currently, the crab feed is sold out, but the Incline Boosters are still taking waitlisters along with Mobile Bidding Sponsors.

To learn more and sign up for the waiting list visit inclineboosters.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/AnnualCrabFeed2023/tabid/1336752/Default.aspx .

Broken Compass Show at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

The Road to WonderGrass continues with Broken Compass Bluegrass at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House.

This is a free show, where there will be on-site giveaways and great music until 11 p.m.

Broken Compass Bluegrass formed in 2021 and has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful shows, and distinguished songwriting.

Their sound is made up of jam grass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, along with a number of originals.

To learn more about this show visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Tahoe Environmental Research Center hosts multiple educational presentations

Join the Tahoe Environmental Research Center for a Tahoe Treks talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Incline Village Library to learn about the circumnavigation of Lake Tahoe by kayak.

This free talk with be given by Scott Fitzgerrell, who will share photos and discuss the circumnavigating event. This event is unique for it’s interactive and educational aspects of discovering the lake, and this talk will offer a look into the previous two years.

Registration can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9943452 .

At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, there will be another talk at the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences on attraction and relationships.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., where a no-host bar and refreshments will be available. Admission is $10 and free for students with a student ID.

Join Dr. Paul Eastwick as he changes everything you think you know about how dating works and replaces it with something that is hopeful and scientifically stronger.

To register visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/attraction-and-relationships .