Action in Tahoe: 80s Live, science talks, Mountain Bike Festival and more!

Friday June 20

80s Live

8-9:30 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Relive the Raddest Decade with 80s LIVE at Bally’s Lake Tahoe! Join us Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20 as 80s LIVE takes over Bally’s Showroom with a high-energy tribute to the iconic hits of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. Produced by Allen Valentine, this electrifying residency features powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, and throwback style that brings the ultimate 80s vibe to life. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good party, this is your chance to experience the sights and sounds of the decade that defined a generation. Don’t forget your leg warmers—costumes encouraged, good times are guaranteed! Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Music at Emerald Bay

4:45-7 p.m., Eagle Point Campground, 11001 California 89, Tahoe City. Catch good vibes with songs and serenades. Enjoy a wine bar and twilight reception at arguably one of the coolest venues in Tahoe!Tickets are $75 ($65 for SSPF Park Donors), which includes parking, a private twilight reception with live music, heavy appetizers, and a wine bar sponsored by Highway 12 Winery. A reservation is required. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Saturday, June 21

Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

1 p.m., Corral Trail Parking Lot, P.O. Box 13712, South Lake Tahoe. Join TAMBA for a bike demo day featuring exclusive shuttles that will provide regular access to the Corral trail network—high-quality singletrack riding with something for riders of all levels to enjoy. Brands for the demo will include Specialized, Intense, Cannondale, Yeti, and GasGas, among others. both sessions are ticketed events and registration is required to participate. Tickets will go on sale in spring 2024 (spaces are limited so make sure you sign up early!), or you can register at the event if spaces are still available. Registered rides will have access to all the bikes and products at the Demo Day, as well as the various shuttles. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit tamba.org .

Sunday, June 22

Yarn

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. You might expect a band that calls itself Yarn to, naturally, tend to spin a yarn or two. “That’s what we do, we tell stories, live and in the studio, truth and fiction”,singer/songwriter Blake Christiana insists. “We don’t always opt for consistency. There’s a different vibe onstage from what comes through in our recordings. There’s a difference in every show as well, you never know what you’re going to get.” Ticket purchase required. Tickets: $20 ADV / $25 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Rock Tahoe Half Marathon

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe, 50 Hwy 50, Stateline. The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon starts at Spooner Summit and drops over 800 ft as it winds its way down Highway 50 along the stunning East Shore of Lake Tahoe to the finish line for the post-race celebration. This year the finish will be at the front of the hotel with a post-race party at the Golden Nugget’s front patio, led by RUNMC Mark Jones! Ticket purchase required. $119 For more information, visit http://www.goldennugget.com/lake-tahoe or call 775-588-1010.

Monday, June 23

Meet “Trauma Recovery” Author Jolyn Armstrong

6-8 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. Join us for a special evening with Amazon best-selling author, Jolyn Armstrong, featuring a reading and signing of her book, Trauma Recovery. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required.

Tuesday, June 24

Walk in Their Shoes

3:30-6 p.m., Caesar Republic Outdoor Concert Venue, Highway, 50 Stateline Ave, Stateline. Grab your friends and co-workers to create a team to Walk a Mile outside in beautiful Lake Tahoe to raise money for Live Violence Free and a chance to win some great prizes. Prizes for the biggest team, most money earned, highest heel, and best outfit. Come Walk in Their Shoes, from bunny slippers, boots, sneakers, or high heels, you’ll walk to represent those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, or child abuse. Pre-registration required. $30 per individual entry or $25 each for teams of 4 or more. For more information, visit vistarise.org or call 530-544-2118.

Local Author Showcase

4 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Join the Friends of the Library at the South Lake Tahoe library and meet some of these gifted writers. Twelve authors will be presenting their latest releases, with readings, signings and discussion. Attending authors include Hillary Bittman, Robert Max, Lisa Michelle, Bruce Rettig, Ben Rogers, Bridey Thelan-Heidel, Tanja Hester, Kat Medina, Eve Quesnel, Suzanne Roberts, Oliver Starr and Trish Tomer. Several book genres will be represented including mystery/thrillers, memoirs, self help and literary fiction. Of particular interest will be Oliver “the Wolf Guy” Starr, who will be accompanied by his dog to help with his discussion of “The Wolf Lovers Guide to Raising Dogs.” Free For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.

2025 UC Davis Summer Session at Lake Tahoe

1 p.m., UC Davis Tahoe Science Center, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Become a Lake Tahoe expert during the 4-day UC Davis Summer Sessions at Tahoe and learn all about Lake Tahoe and the latest research from the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

The History of Research at Lake Tahoe and Stories of Limnology With Dr. Charles Goldman

5:30-6:30 p.m., UC Davis Tahoe Science Center, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Join renowned UC Davis limnologist and Tahoe Research Group founder Dr. Charles Goldman for an entertaining public presentation on the stories and history of five decades of research at Lake Tahoe and the challenges ahead. Ticket purchase required. 10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Thursday, June 26

Tahoe: North America’s Oldest Lake

6-7 p.m., Tahoe Center for Environmental Science on the UNR Lake Tahoe Campus, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Join us for Dr. Kortemeier will explain the science behind her discovery — and the hype — of one of the world’s oldest permanent freshwater lakes. The largest alpine lake in North America was created during the Pleistocene era, also known as the Ice Age, roughly 10,000 to 2.6 million years ago. Through radiometric dating of rocks and examining the basalt that has interacted with the water of Lake Tahoe during her 20 years of Lake Tahoe research, Dr. Kortemeier determined that the lake is at least 2.3 million years old. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. General: $10 | At the Door: $15 | Students: Free For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.