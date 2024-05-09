Action in Tahoe: Afroman, Mother’s Day Brunch, Mark Twain Days and more

A Living History Presentation, “the Reno Cure”

On Friday May 10, Valhalla Tahoe is kicking off their season with a living history presentation, “The Reno Cure,” at the Boathouse Theater. Local historians David & Gayle Woodruff assume the Reno Divorce Ranch characters of Clive and Vivian Sterling, as they recount the unique, interesting, and often amusing history of the Reno Divorce Industry.

The one hour program is free, and advance reservations are available at https://valhallatahoe.com/events/ Call David at 760 920-8061 for more information. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Boathouse Theater is at the Tallac Historic Site, located off Hwy 89, 3 miles west of the Y at South Lake Tahoe.

Afroman

Don’t miss Afroman as he blazes though Tahoe one more time! The song “Because I Got High” was based on Afroman’s inability to clean up his room. The song lists a number of activities — cleaning his room, going to court, attending class — that get derailed because of “reefer madness.” But that didn’t stop his success!

Afroman’s “Because I Got High” is the No. 1 downloaded ringtone in the world. Provided

The song is the #1 downloaded ringtone in the word, it made it to the soundtrack of Kevin Smith’s film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, it got him signed to a 6 record deal with Universal Records and it keeps him playing sold-out show after sold out show, all because he got high!

The event will be held on Friday, May 10 at 11 p.m. at Blu Nighclub.

For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

24th Annual Snapshot Day

Be a citizen scientist for a day! Snapshot Day is an annual water quality monitoring event that takes place each May. On Saturday, May 11 groups of volunteers fan out across the Truckee River Watershed to take samples from creeks, streams and lakes – including Lake Tahoe – to capture a snapshot of Tahoe’s water quality at a moment in time.

Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Mark Twain Days

The Brewery Arts Center and Visit Carson City invite travelers and northern Nevadans to attend the second annual Mark Twain Days Festival. Events will take place in Downtown Carson City, Nevada and Virginia City, Nevada, and will celebrate one of America’s most prolific, wise—and wise-cracking—writers, Mark Twain.

Mark Twain Days are held May 10-12. Provided

The event will last three fun-packed days from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12. There will be photo-ops, live music, walking tours and even a three-day VIP train ride.

Ticket purchase required. To learn more, visit https://visitcarsoncity.com/mark-twain-days/ .

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Getaway Cafe

Starting at 7 a.m., join The Getaway Cafe to celebrate the wonderful women in our lives! They’ve cooked up some incredible specials that we’ll be serving in addition to their full menu. For more information, visit tahoegetawaycafe.com or call 530-577-5132.

Riva Grill

Get your ticket today for the most spectacular buffet brunch on the lake! Riva Grill will be serving Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ticket purchase required. Champagne Brunch $105 | Adult Brunch $85 | Kids Brunch $35 For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.

Cocktail Corner

Cocktail Corner is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch. They will offer brunch specials and bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cocktail Corner is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch. Provided

Brunch specials include:

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

Smoked Salmon Lox Bagel

Margaritaville

Enjoy our special Mother’s Day Brunch at Come Monday Café featuring a prime rib carving station, fresh pastries, savory eggs and vegetables, pancakes, charcuterie, bacon and sausage, fruit, yogurt parfait, dessert and more. Plus, enjoy a Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar!

Edgewood

The Bistro will host brunch for moms and families, featuring special menu items.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., families will receive a ticket to visit our flower market to create a custom bouquet for moms.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families will be treated to live music from local flamenco guitarist Milton Merlos in the Great Room.

The Grove at Camp Richardson

Mother’s Day Brunch on the Lake at the Grove at Camp Richardson Resort will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Brunch is served alongside the regular menu.

See the brunch menu at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-at-the-grove-at-camp-richardson-resort/ .

Lindsay and the Cheeks

Lindsay and the Cheeks is a 5-piece band from South Lake Tahoe. Formed from the cover world of music for the past several years under the name Bread and Butter and ready to reveal their own sound. This band combines blues, rock and soul with a pinch of southern gothic tones. Recently voted Best of Tahoe’s Local Band, these musicians are serious about what they do and love every minute of it.

They will be performing from Thursday, May 16 at 7-10 p.m. at Boathouse Theater, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe.

Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.