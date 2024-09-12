Action in Tahoe: Alabama, Comic Con, Wing Cook Off, Multicultural Celebration and more

Friday, September 13

Alabama

Unleash your inner cowboy during the Alabama concert at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys on September 13. Dance the night away under the starry sky.

It’s the kind of story you read about in books and watch on the big screen at the movies. For the band ALABAMA, it’s not just a story, it’s their life. It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars that went on to sell millions of albums while changing the face and sound of country music.

Learn more at https://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Saturday, September 14

Lake Tahoe Comic Con

The 2024 Lake Tahoe Comic Con returns to the Tahoe Blue Event Center on September 14 and 15. We will have celebrity guests on hand on both days. There will also be an amateur cosplay contest with prizes (games, toys) on BOTH days (adults on Saturday 4 pm and Kids on Sunday 3 pm).

You can purchase tickets online at http://www.ticketmaster.com or at the door on the day of the show.

Check out our full Lake Tahoe Comic Con schedule for this weekend. Come and play some bored games, get expert advice on Cosplay Costumes, and watch the new Shatner Documentary “You can Call Me Bill”

Brothers Ryan Ochoa and Raymond Ochoa who have been seen on Nickelodeon’s hit show “iCarly” and Disney’s “Pair of Kings” will be in attendance this weekend at the Lake Tahoe Comic Con!

Mary Gibbs, voice actress best known for voicing the human toddler Boo in Pixar animated film Monsters, Inc. is going to be at the Lake Tahoe Comic Con this year, September 14 & 15! Tickets for the event are available now.

We know this Comic Con will be extremely successful and fun, with contests, intricately detailed costumes, vendors, and guests from all over.

For more information, visit the website here.

Fall Ale Fest Wing Cook Off

The stage is set, and excitement is brewing in Heavenly Village as we gear up for an unforgettable weekend! The eagerly anticipated 4th Annual Fall AleFest & Chicken Wing Cook-Off is ready to roll, promising a fusion of flavors, brews and lively entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

Date & Time: Mark your calendars September 14, 2024, and get ready to indulge from 1pm to 5pm.

Location: Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Event Highlights:

Beer!: Calling all beverage enthusiasts! Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey through fifteen exceptional samples of beers, seltzers and sodas. With a diverse selection to choose from, this year’s Fall AleFest is a paradise for those seeking new and exciting flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or simply looking to explore something new, the tasting experience is sure to leave you impressed and delighted.

The festivities don't stop at the beverages. The annual Village Chicken Wing Cook-Off is back, featuring a culinary battle among some of the finest establishments in town. Indulge in wing perfection as Gun Barrel Tavern, Azul Latin Kitchen, Fire and Ice, Kalanis, The Loft, and reigning champion Kalanis go head-to-head to claim the coveted title of having the BEST WINGS in the village. Adding to the excitement, our local law enforcement heroes from the Eldorado County Sheriff's Office will also be stepping up to the plate, bringing their A-game to this fierce competition.

Sample Wing Plates for Just $6 : For all the wing enthusiasts out there, the opportunity to savor these delectable creations is just a plate away. Sample wing plates will be available for a pocket-friendly $6, offering you a chance to taste the best of the best while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.

Law Enforcement Wing Cookout: Enjoy a special cookout featuring the culinary skills of local law enforcement officers as they compete to create the best chicken wings. Show your support and taste some unique, delicious wings!

Live Music & Entertainment: Groove to the beat as Village favorite, The Greg Austin Band, takes the stage at 1pm, filling the air with infectious tunes that will set the perfect backdrop for a day of celebration. Their lively performance is sure to keep the energy high and the crowd dancing all day long.

Fun for All Ages: In addition to the beer and wings, there will be activities and entertainment for all ages, making it a family-friendly event.

Tickets & Information: Tickets are still available, get yours now, just $40 and support Christmas Cheer, our local food cabinet. Purchase your tickets in advance to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event. For ticket prices, event schedules, and more details, visit the official website, http://www.theshopsatheavenlyvillage.com . Each ticket includes a wristband for entry and a commemorative glass to make the experience even more special.

South Lake Tahoe Multicultural Celebration

Join the City of South Lake Tahoe and the Multicultural Committee as we learn about and celebrate different cultures through art, music, food, and entertainment.

This FREE one-day event will feature cultural displays, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendor booths, and more.

The countdown, one of the best events of the year, is on! Check out this year’s Main Stage lineup:

11:00 AM – Land Acknowledgment

11:15 AM – Battle Born Highland Dance: Experience the grace of traditional Scottish dance.

12:00 PM – India Arts & Cultural Center: Immerse yourself in vibrant and colorful Indian dance.

1:00 PM – Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers: Feel the power of dynamic Native American dance.

1:45 PM – Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Powwow Dance Group: Get ready for high-energy Powwow dance.

2:20 PM – Ballet Folklorico: Enjoy the lively rhythms of Mexican folkloric dance.

Plus, don’t miss our interactive demonstrations where you can learn new skills and get hands-on:

Scottish Throwing: Try traditional Scottish throwing techniques with the Northern Nevada Throwing Company.

Aikido: Discover the art of Aikido with Tahoe Mountain Aikido.

Dance: Learn a new dance routine with The Studio.

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of cultural celebration and community fun!

For questions about the event or for more ways to get involved, please email the City Event Coordinator, Emily Abernathy.

For more information, visit: https://www.cityofslt.us/1251/Multicultural-Celebration

“Remembrance” 9/11 Memorial Concert

Join for an inspiring evening of classical music with the Tahoe Symphony Chorus as they present Fauré’s Requiem, a choral masterpiece renowned for its serene and ethereal beauty. The concert will also feature David Brock performing Rheinberger’s Organ Concerto No. 1 in F, showcasing the majestic sounds of the organ in a captivating performance. Experience the power and grace of these timeless works, performed by talented musicians in an unforgettable night with the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus (TOCCATA).

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd #8237, Incline Village.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-298-6989.

Trail Fest Event at the Hangar Taproom & Bar

Spend the evening with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at The Hangar Taproom & Bar laughing, playing and enjoying all the festivities at this family-oriented fundraiser. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $20 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Tom Schwartz

Enjoy bottles, VIP meet & greet, and a Wolf sample package with Goat Cheese Balls & a Pumptini. Pre-registration required. $500+ Tables | 4 guests minimum. The event will be at 9 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Sunday, September 15

Dan + Shay Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 7:00 pm – Nashville Country stars Dan+ Shay come to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys for their Heartbreak on the Map Summer Tour. With Special Guests, Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. This event is all ages. Ticketmaster.com and Another Planet Entertainment .

Dan + Shay’s mark on country music – and beyond – continues to grow with the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Good Things. Produced by the duo’s Dan Smyers, the highly imaginative LP is the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is one of the only 12 albums all-genre to be released and go Gold in 2021. Prior to release, the album was already shattering records beginning with its first single, the 4x Platinum multi-week No. 1 hit “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber). With over two billion global streams, “10,000 Hours” became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history. Their latest No.1, “Glad You Exist,” recently earned Platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada and marks their sixth consecutive chart-topper with over two million equivalents to date.

Monday September 16

Mexico Independence Party

Under the Gondola (between Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern), 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. Join us as we celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day! We will have live performances by Ballet Folclorico De South Lake Tahoe, a live Mariachi band along with discounted margaritas and taco specials. For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com.

Attractions Hartford Court Wine Dinner

Join for an exclusive Hartford Court Wine Dinner featuring their elevated single vineyard wines. Master Sommelier Nick Hetzel will guide us through a selection of these prestigious wines, paired with a specially crafted menu. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a night of fine dining and expert wine insights.Enjoy a special seven course tasting dinner menu paired with curated wines from Sonoma’s Hartford Family Winery lakefront at Edgewood Restaurant. Our guest of honor, Nick Hetzel MS will go through the wines for the guests in attendance. Pre-registration required. $246 For more information, call 888-881-8659.