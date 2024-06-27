Action in Tahoe: Always…Patsy Cline, Keep Memory Alive, Fourth of July

Friday, June 28

Always…Patsy Cline – Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Enjoy the touching true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, which started in 1961 and continued until the premature death of the renowned country star at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.

Told through Cline’s music, this humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of her unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

The show will premiere on June 28 and run on various dates through August 25. To get tickets, visit https://laketahoeshakespeare.com/ .

Saturday, June 29

The Dreamboats

Modern. Retro. Revival. The Dreamboats are creating a sound that is equal parts Chuck Berry & The Wonders. This quartet of Canadian boys delivers a high energy show that has audiences dancing the night away! After international tours in both Europe and California, The Dreamboats are ready to tear up the stage with their award-winning tunes inspired by the 50s & 60s music that they adore.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline. Ticket purchase required. $44 – $71+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Keep Memory Alive’s Annual Summer Festival & Rodeo

Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Festival & Rodeo at Shakespeare Ranch, a private Lake Tahoe estate in Glenbrook, Nev., returns on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 for another weekend of rodeo excitement to raise funds in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases and recognize local philanthropist and entrepreneur Kern Schumacher with the Community Leadership Award.

The weekend of fun and fundraising kicks off on Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. with a rodeo featuring bulls, bucks, barrels and BBQ, live music from Left of Centre and dancing, kids’ activities and refreshing summertime cocktails.

The weekend will close out with the Sip, Savor and Sweet Sounds event on Sunday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m., as James Beard Award winner Luciano Pellegrini prepares a gourmet dine-around experience with exquisite food items paired with wines and spirits and rock legends Rick Springfield and Richard Marx treat guests to a private performance of their greatest hits.

Proceeds support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to find, fund and facilitate the most effective and innovative research, treatment and educational support programming for patients and their families affected by brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

As it celebrates its 15th anniversary in July, the center continues to rely on philanthropy to support the

multidisciplinary care it provides to more than 5,000 Nevadans. Every patient receives care far beyond what traditional insurance covers so funds raised at the Festival and Rodeo help offset its losses and ensure it can continue to operate as the only comprehensive subspecialized neurology program in the state.

“The Glenbrook rodeo started as a beloved community grown tradition and it is that same community spirit that allowed us to create Keep Memory Alive and bring world-class neurological care to Nevada,” says Camille Ruvo, vice-chairwoman and co-founder, Keep Memory Alive. “We are so proud to continue the rodeo to support individuals living with these terrible diseases and their caregivers and are especially thankful to Chef Luciano Pellegrini, Rick Springfield and Richard Marx for sharing their talents in support of our mission.”

Tickets for the rodeo are $2,000 per adult and $250 per child (18 and younger). Children younger than two are free but must be accounted for via RSVP. The Sunday evening dinner tickets are $3,500 per adult or $30,000 for a table of 10. Full weekend group packages for groups of 10 can be purchased for $45,000 and include special access for 10 to a Michael Milken event “in the boardroom” on Friday afternoon, 10 tickets to the rodeo on Saturday, 10 tickets to “Sip, Savor, and Sweet Sounds” on Sunday and a round-trip ride on the Tahoe Star from Incline Village to Glenbrook for the Sunday evening event.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, call (702) 263-9797 or visit keepmemoryalive.org/rodeo . Visit keepmemoryalive.org for event updates, upcoming announcements or additional information and follow Keep Memory Alive on Instagram @ccnevadakma, Twitter @ccnevadakma and facebook.com/ccnevadakma .

Phutureprimitive With Murkury & Beatkarma

Late-Nite Productions presents “The Secret Wisdom Tour” featuring an evening of futuristic Bass Music with Phutureprimitive & Murkury plus special guest from Lake Tahoe Beatkarma.

Phutureprimitive’s music is best described as dripping wet love drops of nasty mind melting sonic bliss. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, there is also a profound sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul.

The event will be held at 10 p.m. at Blu Nightclub inside Bally’s. Ticket purchase required. $25 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Sunday, June 30

Red Dirt Ruckus

From Deep in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada came a toe-tapping, hip shakin’ sound that couldn’t be pinned down. With a healthy dose of bluegrass, a sprinkle of reggae and a big-ole spoonful of funk, Red Dirt Ruckus has been leaving crowds smiling with their own brand of “Foothill Rudegrass” for almost a decade. RDR rides a high-energy blend of original music by songwriters Doug Not Josh (Vocals + Guitar + Mandolin) & Dan “Mad Monk” Abbott (Vocals + Bass)… brought to life with the fiddle skills of Lisa Bond, spiced up by Jared Collins on Sousaphone and Trumpet, and held down by Rob Keedy on Drums & Percussion.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Grand Hall Lawn, 1 Valhalla Drive. Free For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Tuesday, July 2

Lake Tahoe History Talks on The Beach

During the July 2 History Talk, the Borges Brothers (Don, Dwight, Dean and Dave) will share history about Lake Tahoe, Virginia City’s water supply and the frontiersman Kit Carson.

The talk will be from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. All talks are at Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe. Join them on the steps at the shore for an hour of interesting topics and entertainment. The Commons is located at 1004 Lakeview Avenue. The Lake Tahoe Historical Society brings these free events to you, and donations are appreciated.

Fourth of July

In addition to the City of South Lake Tahoe’s celebration, there are several parties and events happening around the area.

Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder

Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7, 2024, Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder – Car & M/C Show at the Heavenly Village. 25 trophies, poker walk, sidewalk sales, 50’s music, gas money, $40 entry. Open to all.

The International Good Samaritans Safe Ride Program (a big name idea in a small town) was started to provide teams of sober designated drivers to be on call by beepers (all we had then) to respond to any calls from intoxicated drivers, their friends, or the bartenders who didn’t want their customers to drink and then drive themselves home.

It was quickly realized that this safe ride service needed to be free (many intoxicated people didn’t want to go home until they were out of money) and that we needed to get their cars home too (no I wouldn’t leave my car behind as I need it in the morning!) . Therefore the Good Sam plan (IGS) was to start a 501c3 nonprofit charity (donations accepted) and provide two sober drivers per team, one driver to follow the other IGS driver in the intoxicated driver’s car along with the intoxicated person and all their friends to point the way home (not always easy but always free!).

Now For The FUN part of this story! In order to keep these safe rides free, IGS decided to host an annual fundraiser based on the 50’s lifestyle and 50’s cars and call it Cool September Days Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Vintage Camper Show. Along with an old car show, IGS would put on a 50’s style Sock Hop with dance, dress-up, and hairdo contests and at midnight at the Hop as a grand prize IGS would give away a locally donated and restored old car on a $1 raffle ticket.

Red, White & Blue Party At The Pool – Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe

Celebrate with the Golden Nugget at their Red, White & Blue Party at the Pool at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024!

Tickets are $79 and include an all-you-can-eat buffet, two drink tickets, live entertainment, and access to our Star Spangled Celebration Fireworks Viewing & Cocktail Party. Click here to purchase your tickets .

Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Featuring live entertainment and access to the Fireworks Viewing & Cocktail Party at the top of the Golden Nugget parking garage.

Star Spangled 4th of July Celebration Fireworks Viewing & Cocktail Party

4th of July Fireworks Viewing & Cocktail Party. View Lake Tahoe’s Lights on the Lake Fireworks Show from the top of the Golden Nugget’s parking garage.

All ages. Standing room only. Featuring a live DJ.

$25 ticket purchase includes 1 wristband for entry and 1 drink ticket and front row seat to view the Lake Tahoe’s Lights on the Lake Fireworks Show.

M.S. Dixie II 4th July Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Experience the 4th of July Fireworks in Style! The show is scheduled at 9:45 pm and the fireworks are visible from all over town.

Zephyr Cove Resort is offering a dinner cruise aboard the M.S. Dixie II. 7:00 – 10:45 pm, Adults $350 per adult. $200 per child. Limited availability. Tickets

The MS Dixie II Fireworks Dinner cruise offers a unique opportunity to view the light show from the water.

Includes:

Dinner (choice of entree)

Welcome Aboard Glass of Champagne

Full Bar

Live Music

Book early… this cruise sells out quickly!