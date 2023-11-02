Action in Tahoe: Annual Food, Wine, and Beer Tasting; Boxing at Tahoe Blue Event Center

Annual Food, Wine, and Beer Tasting

Join Soroptomist for their 50th Annual Fundraiser sampling delectable food, wine, and beer. Soroptomist will be the first non-profit event at the NEW Tahoe Blue Event Center. Please note that this is a 21 and over event and a valid photo ID will be required at the door. Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe is known for improving the lives of women and girls in our community and throughout the world by being deeply involved in ongoing service to the community through educational scholarships and achievement awards for local women and youth.

The Annual Food, Wine, and Beer Tasting will be on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m at the Tahoe Blue Event Center . Navigate to Paybee.io for tickets.

Boxing at Tahoe Blue Event Center

Efe Ajagba hopes to take a giant leap toward a title opportunity when facing off against Joe Goodall in this 10-round main event.

The boxing match will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Live Music with Andre

Come see Andre perform on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village!

Handcrafted Holiday Faire

Join local artists, craftsmen, and small businesses in the sixth annual handmade craft faire!

The Holiday fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Chateau located at 955 Fairway Blvd., Incline Village, NV. Admission and parking is free!

Holiday Concert

Starring longtime favorite local musician, storyteller, and radio talent, Scot Marshall, the centerpiece of this holiday program is the beloved Dr. Seuss classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” told in its entirety through spoken word, song, and musical sound effects. The program will also feature jazz, pop, and bluegrass arrangements of several classic holiday songs performed by Marshall and other live acoustic musicians.

The holiday concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the Incline Village Library.

Melvin Seals and JGB!

Come see Melvin Seals and JGB (+ The Alligators) play on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room. Tickets start at $35. Go to Tixr.com to get tickets.

Stitch a Face

Learn how to cross stitch with a selection of fun emojis. It’s an easy and creative way to incorporate sewing skills. This is a two-day camp best for ages 10 and up!

Stitch a Face will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-5 p.m. at the Incline Village Library.

Salaam Designs Holiday Trunk Show

Fun, friends, drinks, nibbles, and shopping! Salaam takes pride in their mission in designing beautiful, comfortable, easy to care for clothing that flatters all body types. All proceeds support local USA Alpine Racer Lila Lapanja on her Olympic & World Cup journey!

The Salaam Holiday Trunk Show will be on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tahoe Fitness Loft in Incline Village, located in Village Center, right across from the post office. 30-50% discount on all clothing!