Action in Tahoe: Art Gala, Turkey Trot, and more

Art Gala

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Welcome Home Shoppe is holding an art gala event to “celebrate LTUSD students and local artists.” The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on November 22 at the Idle Hour, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The event will showcase “local artwork and holiday gifts”, with “all proceeds benefitting LTUSD Sierra House 5th grade class.”

Contact Stacey at (530) 318-8450 for more information.

Turkey Trot Fun Run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Join the City of South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation Department and the Optimist Club of South Lake Tahoe at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 for this year’s Turkey Trot Fun Run.

The run is a “fun tradition is for ages 2-10” and free for participants.

You can join the good times at SLT Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us .

Classic Albums Live – Hotel California

STATELINE, Nev. – Enjoy Classic Albums Live – Hotel California at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, November 23.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians.

“Think of it as a recital,” says Martin, “these albums are historic and stand the test of time.”

Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. “We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album,” says Martin.

With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres.

“We created something that endures and connects. These albums are sacred to people. We deliver exactly what we promote – ‘note for note, cut for cut’ accuracy,” said Craig Martin, Founder.

Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif- Showcase your skills in the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition, a festive highlight of the 4th Annual Festival of Winter Lights!

The competition will be held at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe on November 25.

Gingerbread house decorated with colorful candies against a white background Getty Images

This event is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses and culinary teams to get creative, celebrate the season, and compete for fantastic prizes:

Adult Category Prizes:

1st Place : $1,000 + Annual Trophy

: $1,000 + Annual Trophy 2nd Place : $500

: $500 3rd Place : $250

: $250 People’s Choice Award: $250 + Annual Trophy

Youth Category: Top youth bakers will receive a professional baking set and a trophy.

Participants can also donate their creations to our Gingerbread House Crawl! Sponsored by local businesses, this crawl will showcase your gingerbread masterpieces throughout South Lake Tahoe, bringing visitors and locals to participating businesses for a festive tour of creativity and holiday cheer.

There is a $25 fee to register (free for the youth category) and the deadline is November 25. This is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight your team’s baking talent, drive holiday traffic to your business, and join a growing community tradition that celebrates creativity and local spirit.

Can’t wait to register?

Follow this link to sign up: https://bit.ly/LakeTahoeGingerbreadComp

Anyone with kids that are interested, please use this link to sign them up: https://bit.ly/LakeTahoeGingerbreadCompKids

Thanksgiving at the Grove Camp Richardson Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Grove at Camp Richardson Resort will host Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 am – 8:00 pm on November 28.

“Let us handle Thanksgiving this year for you!” says Camp Richardson. “We invite you all to come down to The Grove and celebrate Thanksgiving with us with our flavor filled Prefix Menu. More time spent with family and friends, clean up not required.”

The event is held at 1900 Jameson Beach Rd, South Lake Tahoe, California 96150. The all inclusive dinner is $59 per guest. Find more information at https://camprichardsonresort.com/ .